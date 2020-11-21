Search

Advanced search

Question mark over flyover plan following Anglia Square revamp refusal

PUBLISHED: 15:25 21 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:25 21 November 2020

An artist's impression for what the Under The Flyover scheme could look like. Photo: Columbia Threadneedle

An artist's impression for what the Under The Flyover scheme could look like. Photo: Columbia Threadneedle

Columbia Threadneedle

A project to transform a derelict part of the city into a Shoreditch-style retail development are in jeopardy - because of the refusal of the £271m revamp of Anglia Square.

An artist's impression for what the Under The Flyover scheme could look like. Photo: Columbia ThreadneedleAn artist's impression for what the Under The Flyover scheme could look like. Photo: Columbia Threadneedle

Last year, Columbia Threadneedle, which owns the city shopping centre, was given permission to redevelop a vacant plot of land beneath the St Crispen’s Flyover, off Magdalen Street.

Named ‘Under the Flyover’, the scheme was inspired by developments in trendy London areas such as Shoreditch and Croydon, which provide spaces for independent businesses and pop-ups.

The project would see stripped and refitted shipping containers placed on the land, which businesses could use as pop-up stalls or longer term homes.

It would also see these containers laid out strategically to create space for outdoor seating and performance.

An artist's impression for what the Under The Flyover scheme could look like. Photo: Columbia ThreadneedleAn artist's impression for what the Under The Flyover scheme could look like. Photo: Columbia Threadneedle

However, with the project also touted to provide temporary bases for businesses during the revamp of Anglia Square, secretary of state for housing Robert Jenrick’s refusal of the Weston Homes plan has cast doubt over this project too.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Columbia Threadneedle said: “We are disappointed by the decision to rule against the redevelopment of Anglia Square which has implications for Under The Flyover.

“We are considering all options in the best interest of Anglia Square, Under The Flyover and the local community.”

Under the flyover on Magdalen Street. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Under the flyover on Magdalen Street. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The spokesman did not respond to a request to elaborate on what these implications were.

In January 2019, the proposals were given the approval of Norwich City Council’s planning committee, with all but one of the members voting in favour of it.

At the time, the committee members were told that the project would see 19 shipping containers installed at the site, which would also have the capacity to host film screenings, family-orientated outdoor events and Sunday lunch meets.

Speaking at the time, Chris Ward, of Columbia Threadneedle, said: “Under the Flyover will be a vibrant and creative new space for Norwich. We will be encouraging local independent businesses, stores and pop-ups to join us.”

Planning permission for the development is not due to expire until January 2029, however, it remains to be seen whether it will eventually go ahead.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on NDR

Overturned lorry on the NDR Salhouse Rd roundabout. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Probe into ‘lockdown party’ as restaurant and bar alleged to have defied rules

Diamonds, in Upper St Giles in Norwich, is being investigated over an alleged lockdown breach. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Are supermarkets doing enough to monitor customer numbers and stop the spread of coronavirus?

Supermarkets Sainsbury's, Aldi, Tesco, Waitrose and East of England Co-Op. Picture: Lauren De Boise/Victoria Pertusa/Sarah Ravencroft/Google Streetview

MATCHDAY LIVE: Clash of the in-form sides as Norwich take on Boro

Norwich City are in action at Middlesbrough this afternoon Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Inquest opens into death of Norfolk digger driver

The inquest into Mr Dale's death was opened at Norfolk Coroners Court in Norwich Picture: Simon Parkin

Much-loved otter dies after getting trapped in illegal crayfish net

The otter killed in the crayfish net became well known for swimming up and down the River Wensum in Norwich. Credit: Phil Coles

Town’s new £500,000 supermarket opens - creating 19 jobs

The store has supported Shop Reepham with funding with brand new canvas bags with a map to independent stores across the town. Picture: Co-op