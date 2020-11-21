Question mark over flyover plan following Anglia Square revamp refusal

An artist's impression for what the Under The Flyover scheme could look like. Photo: Columbia Threadneedle Columbia Threadneedle

A project to transform a derelict part of the city into a Shoreditch-style retail development are in jeopardy - because of the refusal of the £271m revamp of Anglia Square.

Last year, Columbia Threadneedle, which owns the city shopping centre, was given permission to redevelop a vacant plot of land beneath the St Crispen’s Flyover, off Magdalen Street.

Named ‘Under the Flyover’, the scheme was inspired by developments in trendy London areas such as Shoreditch and Croydon, which provide spaces for independent businesses and pop-ups.

The project would see stripped and refitted shipping containers placed on the land, which businesses could use as pop-up stalls or longer term homes.

It would also see these containers laid out strategically to create space for outdoor seating and performance.

However, with the project also touted to provide temporary bases for businesses during the revamp of Anglia Square, secretary of state for housing Robert Jenrick’s refusal of the Weston Homes plan has cast doubt over this project too.

A spokesman for Columbia Threadneedle said: “We are disappointed by the decision to rule against the redevelopment of Anglia Square which has implications for Under The Flyover.

“We are considering all options in the best interest of Anglia Square, Under The Flyover and the local community.”

The spokesman did not respond to a request to elaborate on what these implications were.

In January 2019, the proposals were given the approval of Norwich City Council’s planning committee, with all but one of the members voting in favour of it.

At the time, the committee members were told that the project would see 19 shipping containers installed at the site, which would also have the capacity to host film screenings, family-orientated outdoor events and Sunday lunch meets.

Speaking at the time, Chris Ward, of Columbia Threadneedle, said: “Under the Flyover will be a vibrant and creative new space for Norwich. We will be encouraging local independent businesses, stores and pop-ups to join us.”

Planning permission for the development is not due to expire until January 2029, however, it remains to be seen whether it will eventually go ahead.