Q&A session with Norfolk police’s chief constable and commissioner

PUBLISHED: 16:35 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:40 27 December 2018

Police and Crime Commissioner Lorne Green will be taking questions from the public. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police and Crime Commissioner Lorne Green will be taking questions from the public. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

The public will have the chance to put questions to Norfolk’s chief constable and police and crime commissioner (PCC) next month.

PCC Lorne Green will host the event at The Forum in Norwich on Wednesday, January 9 to give people the opportunity to share views, issues or concerns about crime and policing in their area.

The event is part of the commissioner’s ongoing pledge to give the public access to the county’s senior officers.

Mr Green said: “The Norfolk public really bought into the Q&A events in 2018 and I hope the sessions prove to be equally successful in 2019.

“I am very much looking forward to hearing people’s views. I hope local residents will welcome the opportunity to raise any issues or concerns they may have, face-to-face with myself and the chief constable.”

The Q&A event will be held on January 9 at 6pm in The Forum.

