Hundreds join Platinum Jubilee parade through town
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Hundreds of uniformed young people marched through a Norfolk town to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
More than 200 took part in the procession through King's Lynn, which was said to be the biggest the town had ever seen.
They included members of the army, air and sea cadets, police cadets, scouts and guides and the St John Ambulance.
Led by pipers, they marched down South Quay before they paraded in front of West Norfolk mayor Lesley Bambridge and other civic dignitaries.
In a skirl of pipes, they then set off across King Staithe Square and past the Custom House on their way through the town centre.
Hundreds of flag-waving well-wishers gathered on the quay, while shoppers stopped to clap and cheer as the parade made its way through the Vancouver Quarter, Norfolk Street and the High Street.