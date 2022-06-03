News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Hundreds join Platinum Jubilee parade through town

Chris Bishop

Published: 3:12 PM June 3, 2022
King's Lynn parade

Quick march... The procession makes its way along South Quay in King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

Hundreds of uniformed young people marched through a Norfolk town to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

CB Lynn parade

The parade passes King John's statue in New Conduit Street - Credit: Chris BIshop

More than 200 took part in the procession through King's Lynn, which was said to be the biggest the town had ever seen.

jubilee parade

Army and air cadets march through the Saturday Market Place - Credit: Chris Bishop

They included members of the army, air and sea cadets, police cadets, scouts and guides and the St John Ambulance.

lynn parade

Dignitaries gather for the parade on South Quay - Credit: Chris Bishop

Led by pipers, they marched down South Quay before they paraded in front of West Norfolk mayor Lesley Bambridge and other civic dignitaries.

Lesley Bambridge

Lesley Bambridge, Mayor of West Norfolk - Credit: Chris Bishop

In a skirl of pipes, they then set off across King Staithe Square and past the Custom House on their way through the town centre.

Lynn parade

Cadets march through the centre of Lynn with their standards - Credit: Chris Bishop

Hundreds of flag-waving well-wishers gathered on the quay, while shoppers stopped to clap and cheer as the parade made its way through the Vancouver Quarter, Norfolk Street and the High Street.

Lynn parade

Army cadets on the march through Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

Lynn parade

A young spectator is clearly enjoying the parade - Credit: Chris Bishop

