Hundreds join Platinum Jubilee parade through town

Quick march... The procession makes its way along South Quay in King's Lynn

Hundreds of uniformed young people marched through a Norfolk town to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The parade passes King John's statue in New Conduit Street

More than 200 took part in the procession through King's Lynn, which was said to be the biggest the town had ever seen.

Army and air cadets march through the Saturday Market Place

They included members of the army, air and sea cadets, police cadets, scouts and guides and the St John Ambulance.

Dignitaries gather for the parade on South Quay

Led by pipers, they marched down South Quay before they paraded in front of West Norfolk mayor Lesley Bambridge and other civic dignitaries.

Lesley Bambridge, Mayor of West Norfolk

In a skirl of pipes, they then set off across King Staithe Square and past the Custom House on their way through the town centre.

Cadets march through the centre of Lynn with their standards

Hundreds of flag-waving well-wishers gathered on the quay, while shoppers stopped to clap and cheer as the parade made its way through the Vancouver Quarter, Norfolk Street and the High Street.

Army cadets on the march through Lynn