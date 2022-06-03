News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Beacon blazes as town celebrates Queen's Platinum Jubilee in style

Chris Bishop

Published: 12:00 PM June 3, 2022
The beacon alight in King's Lynn, marking HM The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The beacon alight in King's Lynn, marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Ian Burt

A beacon blazed on the waterfront beside the Custom House in King's Lynn as a town with ancient royal links marked the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

West Norfolk mayor Lesley Bambridge threw the switch at the appointed time to send flames roaring into the sky.

The beacon was lit by King's Lynn & West Norfolk mayor, Cllr Lesley Bambridge

Mayor Lesley Bambridge lights the beacon in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

It came after a day of celebrations in the town, which began with fairy-tale princesses and queens arriving at King's Staithe Square.

Then it was time for a singalong and live music by the river, as crowds got into the spirit of things on the square.

Platinum Jubilee celebrations on King's Staithe Square in King's Lynn

Platinum Jubilee celebrations on King's Staithe Square in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

A civic parade led by a piper and mace bearers marched down the quay as the sun went down over West Lynn, before the moment everyone had been waiting for.

Today hundreds of young people will assemble on the quayside just before midday for a parade through town, while tonight there will be live music on King's Staithe Square.

The parade makes its way to King's Staithe Square in King's Lynn, before the the beacon was lit to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The parade makes its way to King's Staithe Square in King's Lynn, before the the beacon was lit to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Ian Burt

Platinum Jubilee celebrations on King's Staithe Square in King's Lynn

Platinum Jubilee celebrations on King's Staithe Square in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

Platinum Jubilee celebrations on King's Staithe Square in King's Lynn

Platinum Jubilee celebrations on King's Staithe Square in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

Platinum Jubilee celebrations on King's Staithe Square in King's Lynn

Platinum Jubilee celebrations on King's Staithe Square in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

Platinum Jubilee celebrations on King's Staithe Square in King's Lynn

Platinum Jubilee celebrations on King's Staithe Square in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

Platinum Jubilee celebrations on King's Staithe Square in King's Lynn

Platinum Jubilee celebrations on King's Staithe Square in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

Platinum Jubilee celebrations on King's Staithe Square in King's Lynn

Platinum Jubilee celebrations on King's Staithe Square in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt


The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
King's Lynn News

