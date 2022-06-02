Thousands pack into Sunny Hunny for Platinum Jubilee
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Thousands packed a coastal town as the four-day Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday got under way.
There was barely room for another picnic on The Green at Hunstanton as the town's Jubilee music festival got under way.
The crowds were reminiscent of those seen in the resort 20 years ago, when the Radio 1 Roadshow made its summer visit.
Ian Wells, one of the festival organisers, said the weather had helped boost attendances after last year's wash-out.
A full programme of acts and bands kept locals and visitors entertained into the evening.
Down on the seafront, Nelson's Shantymen were getting their sea legs before their maiden voyage on board the Wash Monster.
William Searle, of Searles Seatours, had invited the group aboard to entertain passengers as a special Jubilee treat as his amphibious vessel set sail for the cliffs.
Most Read
- 1 What time will the Red Arrows and Spitfires be flying over Norfolk today?
- 2 Diversion route as A11 to remain closed this evening after serious crash
- 3 The full list of Norfolk people named in the Queen's Birthday Honours list
- 4 Five confirmed cases of monkeypox in East of England
- 5 Dogs face ban from popular Norfolk beach
- 6 'Very easy to get caught out' - Warning as sandbar forms on Norfolk beach
- 7 Car on its side after crashing into street furniture
- 8 Two north Norfolk hotels sold to new owners
- 9 Town cancels Jubilee beacon lighting over safety fears
- 10 Red Arrows to Spitfires: Aircraft to see over Norfolk this jubilee weekend
While street parties are set to take place across the nation on Sunday, neighbours on leafy Boston Square stole a march on the rest of the country. They gathered in the front garden of Pauline Milton's imposing town house for some traditional party fare.
"We've got coronation chicken sandwiches," she said. "My red, white and blue cakes have turned out orange, yellow and green but I'm sure they'll taste all right."
Earlier there was disappointment for around 50 plane spotters who had gathered on the cliff tops to see the Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypast assemble.
Many of the aircraft taking part, such as Typhoon fighters from Coningsby in Lincolnshire and the RAF's Battle of Britain memorial flight were expected to assemble over The Wash, while maps on enthusiasts' websites predicted they would fly past Hunstanton.
But the skies remained silent, while radar apps showed the aircraft heading straight out into the North Sea before making landfall near Cromer to continue their flight to the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Buckingham Palace.