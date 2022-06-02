News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Thousands pack into Sunny Hunny for Platinum Jubilee

Chris Bishop

Published: 5:22 PM June 2, 2022
Hunstanton jubilee

Hunstanton Green was packed as thousands turned out for the town's free Platinum Jubilee music festival - Credit: Chris Bishop

Thousands packed a coastal town as the four-day Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday got under way.

Hunstanton jubilee 1

Crowds on The Green at Hunstanton on the first day of the Platinum Jubilee weekend - Credit: Chris Bishop

There was barely room for another picnic on The Green at Hunstanton as the town's Jubilee music festival got under way.

Hunstanton JUbilee

Band Aged on stage at the Platinum Jubilee festival at Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

The crowds were reminiscent of those seen in the resort 20 years ago, when the Radio 1 Roadshow made its summer visit.

Hunstanton jubilee

Festival-goers get into the Jubilee spirit at Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Ian Wells, one of the festival organisers, said the weather had helped boost attendances after last year's wash-out. 

Hunstanton jubilee

Nelson's Shantymen perform on the Prom at Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

A full programme of acts and bands kept locals and visitors entertained into the evening.

Hunstanton jubilee

A round of applause for Nelson's Shantymen on the Prom at Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Down on the seafront, Nelson's Shantymen were getting  their sea legs before their maiden voyage on board the Wash Monster.

hunstanton jubilee 8

Nelson's Shantymen perform on board the Wash Monster at Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

William Searle, of Searles Seatours, had invited the group aboard to entertain passengers as a special Jubilee treat as his amphibious vessel set sail for the cliffs.

Hunstanton jubilee

Neighbours gathered for a Platinum Jubilee street party on Boston Square in Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

While street parties are set to take place across the nation on Sunday, neighbours on leafy Boston Square stole a march on the rest of the country. They  gathered in the front garden of Pauline Milton's imposing town house for some traditional party fare.

HUnstanton jubilee

Neighbours gathered for a street party at Boston Square in Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

"We've got coronation chicken sandwiches," she said. "My red, white and blue cakes have turned out orange, yellow and green but I'm sure they'll taste all right."

Earlier there was disappointment for around 50 plane spotters who had gathered on the cliff tops to see the Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypast assemble.

Hunstanton jubilee

Some of the plane spotters hoping for a glimpse of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypast - Credit: Chris Bishop

Many of the aircraft taking part, such as Typhoon fighters from Coningsby in Lincolnshire and the RAF's Battle of Britain memorial flight were expected to assemble over The Wash, while maps on enthusiasts' websites predicted they would fly past Hunstanton.

But the skies remained silent, while radar apps showed the aircraft heading straight out into the North Sea before making landfall near Cromer to continue their flight to the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Hunstanton News

