Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypast rehearses over Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:33 PM May 24, 2022
A view of the RAF 100 flypast from the roof of Orwell Park School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypast has been practicing over Norfolk. File picture of a previous flyover. - Credit: Archant

Planes are currently rehearsing for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypast in the skies above Norfolk.

According to Flightradar24, several military aircraft including those from the RAF and USAF, started to circle around Fakenham, Holt, Dereham, and Swaffham at about 11:30am, with many planes currently practicing just off the Norfolk coast.

The rehearsal is expected to last until 1pm.

It comes ahead of the flypast itself which will take place on Thursday, June 2, and be visible over King's Lynn, Thetford, and Swaffham among other Norfolk locations.

Aircraft that could be seen practicing over Norfolk included RAF planes such as the Airbus A400M, the Eurofighter Typhoon, and the Hercules.

Flight radar shows planes practicing for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypast.

Flight radar shows planes practicing for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypast. - Credit: Flightradar24

The radar showed the aircraft had travelled from bases in Waddington, Lossiemouth, and Brize Norton.

American USAF planes can also be seen rehearsing including a Hercules from RAF Mildenhall.

Norfolk

