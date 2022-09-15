From food to flags: All the banned items at the Queen's lying in state
Published: 12:43 PM September 15, 2022
Updated: 12:48 PM September 15, 2022
- Credit: PA
Hundreds of thousands of people will make their way to London to pay their respects at the Queen's lying in state at Westminster Hall - but there are strict rules on what mourners can bring in with them.
It opened to the public at 5pm on Wednesday, September 24, and it will remain open 24-hours a day until 6.30am on Monday, September 19 - the day of the Her Majesty's funeral.
But as many brave the long queues, they are being urged to get rid of any banned items before they reached the security search point.
Prohibited items will be confiscated and will not be returned. Illegal items will be dealt with by the police.
You must not bring any of the following items:
- Bags larger than 40cm x 30cm x 20cm in size - bags or rucksacks with expandable compartments, bags or rucksacks with multiple pockets or complex openings, solid-sided bags, or bags on wheels.
- Flasks or water bottles, except clear water bottles - clear water bottles must be emptied of their contents before you enter the security search point at the Palace of Westminster.
- Food and liquid of any kind - any food or liquids must be consumed in the queue or disposed of before you enter the security search point at the Palace of Westminster.
- Flowers or other tribute items (including candles, soft toys and photographs) - these items cannot be taken into or left in the Palace of Westminster. Floral tributes only should be taken to the dedicated floral tribute area in Green Park.
- Sharp items - including knives, Swiss Army knives, scissors, cutlery and screwdrivers.
- Personal defence equipment or any object that could be used as a weapon - and/or compromise public safety, including personal defence sprays.
- Paint sprays, padlocks, chains, climbing gear, and dangerous or hazardous items.
- Fireworks, smoke canisters, air-horns, flares, whistles, laser devices - and other items that could be used to cause a disturbance or noise.
- Banners, placards, flags, advertising or marketing messages - and other similar items that could be used to cause a disturbance.
- Coolers, hampers, sleeping bags, blankets, and camping equipment.
- Chairs, folding chairs and other seating equipment, including shooting sticks.
- Any other items as directed by security staff or police.
- Animals are not permitted in the Palace of Westminster - except guide dogs, hearing dogs and other official assistance dogs.