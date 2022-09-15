From food to flags: All the banned items at the Queen's lying in state

Members of the public in the queue on in Potters Fields Park, central London, as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state - Credit: PA

Hundreds of thousands of people will make their way to London to pay their respects at the Queen's lying in state at Westminster Hall - but there are strict rules on what mourners can bring in with them.

It opened to the public at 5pm on Wednesday, September 24, and it will remain open 24-hours a day until 6.30am on Monday, September 19 - the day of the Her Majesty's funeral.

But as many brave the long queues, they are being urged to get rid of any banned items before they reached the security search point.

Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: PA

Prohibited items will be confiscated and will not be returned. Illegal items will be dealt with by the police.

You must not bring any of the following items: