2018 - year of the young Royals

Bridesmaids and page boys, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, waving as they leave after the Royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle Picture: Toby Melville/PA Wire

Royal fans will remember 2018 as the year the Queen’s large brood of great-grandchildren took centre stage.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte arriving at the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London, following the birth of their younger brother, Prince Louis Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire Prince George and Princess Charlotte arriving at the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London, following the birth of their younger brother, Prince Louis Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Growing up fast, the youngest members of her family have been out and about at Royal weddings, polo matches and equestrian competitions.

Savannah Phillips, the oldest of the monarch’s seven, and soon-to-be eight, great-grandchildren proved herself the lead instigator.

The seven-year-old enjoyed herself on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the annual Trooping the Colour celebrations, enthusiastically waving her hands around.

Savannah, who is Peter and Autumn Phillips’s eldest daughter, also helped to comfort Princess Charlotte when the youngster got upset during the appearance.

Savannah happily charged around with her six-year-old sister Isla and cousin Mia Tindall at the Gatcombe Horse Trials.

The Phillips sisters also had fun trying on firefighters’ uniforms at Gatcombe Park, posing together with big grins on their faces as they wore the over-sized safety helmets and jackets.

It was bridesmaid Savannah who had pageboy Prince George trying to stifle his laughter during Princess Eugenie’s wedding when she entertained him by pretending to play the trumpet in St George’s Chapel.

Also among the young helpers were Charlotte, Isla, Mia and Maud Windsor - the granddaughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

George, who turned five in July, and three-year-old Charlotte had already had important roles at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding.

Bridesmaid Charlotte was seen sticking out her tongue as she arrived for the high-profile ceremony in May.

George and Charlotte had, less than a month earlier, welcomed their new baby brother Prince Louis.

The pair visited Louis in hospital, with Charlotte showing off her perfect royal wave, and the Cambridges’ third child made his debut on the steps of the Lindo Wing in Kate’s arms.

Later in the year, the two eldest Cambridge children spent a day playing in the sunshine at the polo with the duchess in Tetbury.

Meanwhile Mia, the daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall, also welcomed a new sibling - her baby sister Lena in June.

Four-year-old Mia was seen cuddling up to her ex-England rugby player father at the Celebrity Cup charity golf tournament in Newport just days after Lena was born.

The gaggle of royal youngsters will now be waiting to welcome a new addition to their gang - Harry and Meghan’s first child, who is due to be born in the spring.