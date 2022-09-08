News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
The Queen's death: Will there be a bank holiday?

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:10 PM September 8, 2022
Can your child design a bus fit for the Queen?

The Queen's death brings an end to a 70-year reign - Credit: Archant

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has sparked a period of national mourning across the UK. 

Her death brings an end to a 70-year reign - the longest in history - which started when she ascended to the throne following the death of her father, King George VI, on February 6, 1952.

The death of a British monarch and what happens next is a traditional ritual slowly passing out of living memory amid the Queen’s long reign. 

Will there be a bank holiday? 

There will almost certainly be a bank holiday on the day of Her Majesty’s funeral which is scheduled to take place in around 11 days’ time. 

The day of the funeral will be a day of national mourning although employers will not be forced to give employees the day off work. 

The funeral is expected to take place at Westminster Abbey and a two-minute silence will begin across the nation at noon. 

There is also due to be another bank holiday in the coming months for King Charles' coronation although details are yet to be confirmed. 

The Queen
