Queen's corgis had meals prepared by Michelin-trained chefs

Queen Elizabeth II with her corgis at the European Driving Championship at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 1973. - Credit: PA

A former chef to the Queen has revealed that her corgis had their own menu.

While the monarch's meals were decided on the day, her beloved canines had their menus put together a month in advance by experts.

Alongside cooking for the family and guests, Michelin-trained chefs prepared meals of finely cut duck, rabbit and vegetables for the dogs.

Darren McGrady, a chef at Sandringham, Buckingham Palace and Balmoral for 11 years, said that kitchen staff were under strict orders to follow the meal plans to the letter.

Speaking to GB News, he said: “The Queen didn't have any dieticians at all. I think the only real advisers were actually on the corgi menu."

It was reported in 2015 that the Queen, 95, had stopped breeding corgis because she did not want to leave any behind after she died.

The Queen currently has two dorgis, a dachshund-corgi cross, and a cocker spaniel.

