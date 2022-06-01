The full list of Norfolk people named in the Queen's Birthday Honours list

Simon Bailey and Karen Heywood have both been honoured in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Honours. - Credit: Archant

A police officer, a man who helped to build up the Aylsham Show, and people who have served their communities have been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list in Norfolk.

One person has been made a CBE, while four have become OBEs, three have been made MBEs and six have been given BEMs.

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Simon Bailey, former chief constable, from Norwich

Simon Bailey has been made a CBE. - Credit: Archant

Simon Bailey, the former chief constable, of Norfolk Constabulary, has been made a CBE for his services to policing and child protection.

Mr Bailey was recently appointed as chair of the Norfolk Community Foundation - to help support the charity's work to build stronger communities and improve the lives of people in the county.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Professor Karen Joy Heywood, professor of physical oceanography at the University of East Anglia, from Norwich

Prof Karen Heywood. Photo: Simon Finlay. - Credit: Archant © 2009

Professor Heywood has been made OBE for services to oceanography.

She recently headed to Antarctica to study the Thwaites ‘doomsday glacier’ - about the size of the isle of Britain - which is particularly vulnerable to climate and ocean changes.

Charles Stuart Rangeley-Wilson, chair of The Chalk Rivers Restoration Group, from Thornham

Charles Stuart Rangeley-Wilson with a trout. - Credit: Archant

Mr Rangeley-Wilson was made an OBE for services to chalk stream conservation.

He and his friends have transformed lengths of the River Nar and he is the author of angling classics such as Silver Shoals.

Ian Thornton, CEO of Norwich City Community Sports Foundation, from Mundesley

Ian Thornton at the launch of the Norwich City Sports Foundation at Carrow Road in 2011 - Credit: Archant Norfolk 2011

Mr Thornton was made an OBE for services to communities in East Anglia.

As CEO of Norwich City Community Sports Foundation, Mr Thornton has used the power of sport to help disadvantaged people and those with disabilities.

Dr Peter Jeffrey Young, consultant, anaesthesia and critical care at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, from King's Lynn

Dr Young was made an OBE for services to innovation and the prevention of never events in the NHS.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Ann Tavener Keable, patron of Home-Start Norfolk, from Caister

Chairman of the trustees of Home-Start Great Yarmouth and District Ann Keable with Patron, The Lady Philippa Dennett. - Credit: Archant

Ms Keable has been made an MBE for her services to children in Norfolk.

She has run a charity that recruits and trains volunteers to visit families at home who have at least one child under 5 to offer informal, friendly, and confidential support.

Patrick Geoffrey Peal, former CEO of East Anglian Air Ambulance, from Norwich

East Anglian Air Ambulance CEO Patrick Peel (right) with his co-pilot - Credit: EAAA

Mr Peel was made an MBE for his services to emergency care in the East of England.

Under his tenure, the company was named employer of the year at the Norfolk Business Awards.

Chris Self, former secretary of Aylsham Show, Norwich

Chris Self, retiring Aylsham Show secretary. - Credit: Archant

Now retired after a career as a charted surveyor, Mr Self was made an MBE for services to agriculture and to the community in Norfolk.

He spent 40 years as secretary of the Aylsham Show, playing a major role in building the event into the large show it is today.

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Natalie Bissessur, registered manager of Sunnyside House, from Thetford

Ms Bissessur has received a BEM for services to adult social care during Covid-19.

Helen Brook, from Dereham

Ms Brook has been awarded a BEM for services to the community in Dereham during Covid-19.

Sarah-Jane Douglass, from Norwich

Ms Douglass has been awarded a BEM for services to the community in Norwich during Covid-19.

Michael Downes, vice-chair of Aylsham Learning Foundation and member of Aylsham Rotary Club, from Aylsham

Mike Downes from the Rotary Club of Aylsham is co-ordinating an appeal for laptops and tablets for children. - Credit: Archant

Mr Downes has been awarded a BEM for services to education and to the community in Norfolk.

As vice-chair of the Aylsham Learning Federation, Mr Downes helped to fund and collect equipment for students at schools in the town during the pandemic.

Wendy Kimberley, from Norwich

Wendy Kimberley with her letter and award - Credit: Wendy Kimberley

Ms Kimberley has been awarded a BEM for charitable services to the NHS through the Portraits for Heroes Initiative during Covid-19.

Margaret Seaman, from Caistor

Ms Seaman has been awarded a BEM for charitable service in Great Yarmouth, particularly during Covid-19.