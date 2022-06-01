News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

The full list of Norfolk people named in the Queen's Birthday Honours list

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:30 PM June 1, 2022
Simon Bailey and Karen Heywood have both been honoured in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Honours.

Simon Bailey and Karen Heywood have both been honoured in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Honours. - Credit: Archant

A police officer, a man who helped to build up the Aylsham Show, and people who have served their communities have been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list in Norfolk.

One person has been made a CBE, while four have become OBEs, three have been made MBEs and six have been given BEMs.

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Simon Bailey, former chief constable, from Norwich

Norfolk chief constable Simon Bailey.

Simon Bailey has been made a CBE. - Credit: Archant

Simon Bailey, the former chief constable, of Norfolk Constabulary, has been made a CBE for his services to policing and child protection.

Mr Bailey was recently appointed as chair of the Norfolk Community Foundation - to help support the charity's work to build stronger communities and improve the lives of people in the county.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Professor Karen Joy Heywood, professor of physical oceanography at the University of East Anglia, from Norwich

Prof Karen Heywood. Photo: Simon Finlay.

Prof Karen Heywood. Photo: Simon Finlay. - Credit: Archant © 2009

Most Read

  1. 1 A11 closed in both directions as woman airlifted to hospital after crash
  2. 2 Diversion route as A11 to remain closed this evening after serious crash
  3. 3 Dad died after crashing into tree '20 seconds' from his front door
  1. 4 'Sweet' golden retriever with medical condition looking for new home
  2. 5 Beloved horse dies in owner's arms despite 'heroic' rescue effort
  3. 6 Five confirmed cases of monkeypox in East of England
  4. 7 Norfolk Broads row sees free mooring at beauty spot end after 50 years
  5. 8 Multiple fire crews called to city blaze
  6. 9 'Very easy to get caught out' - Warning as sandbar forms on Norfolk beach
  7. 10 Red Arrows to Spitfires: Aircraft to see over Norfolk this jubilee weekend

Professor Heywood has been made OBE for services to oceanography.

She recently headed to Antarctica to study the Thwaites ‘doomsday glacier’ - about the size of the isle of Britain - which is particularly vulnerable to climate and ocean changes.

Charles Stuart Rangeley-Wilson, chair of The Chalk Rivers Restoration Group, from Thornham

Great pal Charles Rangeley-Wilson delighted with a North Norfolk Coast sea trout Picture: John Baile

Charles Stuart Rangeley-Wilson with a trout. - Credit: Archant

Mr Rangeley-Wilson was made an OBE for services to chalk stream conservation.

He and his friends have transformed lengths of the River Nar and he is the author of angling classics such as Silver Shoals.

Ian Thornton, CEO of Norwich City Community Sports Foundation, from Mundesley

The launch of the Norwich City Sports Foundation at Carrow Road; Ian Thornton

Ian Thornton at the launch of the Norwich City Sports Foundation at Carrow Road in 2011 - Credit: Archant Norfolk 2011

Mr Thornton was made an OBE for services to communities in East Anglia.

As CEO of Norwich City Community Sports Foundation, Mr Thornton has used the power of sport to help disadvantaged people and those with disabilities.

Dr Peter Jeffrey Young, consultant, anaesthesia and critical care at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, from King's Lynn

Dr Young was made an OBE for services to innovation and the prevention of never events in the NHS.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Ann Tavener Keable, patron of Home-Start Norfolk, from Caister

Chairman of the trustees of Home-Start Great Yarmouth and District Ann Keable with Patron, The Lady

Chairman of the trustees of Home-Start Great Yarmouth and District Ann Keable with Patron, The Lady Philippa Dennett. - Credit: Archant

Ms Keable has been made an MBE for her services to children in Norfolk.

She has run a charity that recruits and trains volunteers to visit families at home who have at least one child under 5 to offer informal, friendly, and confidential support.

Patrick Geoffrey Peal, former CEO of East Anglian Air Ambulance, from Norwich

Smiling man in helicopter

East Anglian Air Ambulance CEO Patrick Peel (right) with his co-pilot - Credit: EAAA

Mr Peel was made an MBE for his services to emergency care in the East of England. 

Under his tenure, the company was named employer of the year at the Norfolk Business Awards.

Chris Self, former secretary of Aylsham Show, Norwich

Chris Self, retiring Aylsham Show secretary.

Chris Self, retiring Aylsham Show secretary. - Credit: Archant

Now retired after a career as a charted surveyor, Mr Self was made an MBE for services to agriculture and to the community in Norfolk.

He spent 40 years as secretary of the Aylsham Show, playing a major role in building the event into the large show it is today.

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Natalie Bissessur, registered manager of Sunnyside House, from Thetford

Ms Bissessur has received a BEM for services to adult social care during Covid-19.

Helen Brook, from Dereham

Ms Brook has been awarded a BEM for services to the community in Dereham during Covid-19.

Sarah-Jane Douglass, from Norwich

Ms Douglass has been awarded a BEM for services to the community in Norwich during Covid-19. 

Michael Downes, vice-chair of Aylsham Learning Foundation and member of Aylsham Rotary Club, from Aylsham

Mike Downes from the Rotary Club of Aylsham is co-ordinating an appeal for laptops and tablets for children.

Mike Downes from the Rotary Club of Aylsham is co-ordinating an appeal for laptops and tablets for children. - Credit: Archant

Mr Downes has been awarded a BEM for services to education and to the community in Norfolk.

As vice-chair of the Aylsham Learning Federation, Mr Downes helped to fund and collect equipment for students at schools in the town during the pandemic.

Wendy Kimberley, from Norwich

Wendy Kimberley, with her letter and award, for being on the Queen's birthday honours list.

Wendy Kimberley with her letter and award - Credit: Wendy Kimberley

Ms Kimberley has been awarded a BEM for charitable services to the NHS through the Portraits for Heroes Initiative during Covid-19.

Margaret Seaman, from Caistor 

Ms Seaman has been awarded a BEM for charitable service in Great Yarmouth, particularly during Covid-19.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

The A11 is currently closed in both directions near Mildenhall

Suffolk Live News

Two men killed in three-vehicle crash on A11

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Harry and Mark Coleman with amber they found in north Norfolkl

Family finds 'biggest piece of amber in years' on north Norfolk coast

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Police monitoring the scene of a house fire on Staniforth Road in Thetford. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norfolk Live News

18-year-old dead and five hospitalised after house fire

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Sarah Kibble, 35, from Gorleston will attempt to evade capture on Channel 4's Hunted.

Norfolk Live News

Gorleston police officer nearly caught on Hunted after returning to Norfolk

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon