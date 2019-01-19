Search

Queen will be asked: How’s Prince Philip, when she attends church in Norfolk

19 January, 2019 - 10:24
Well wishers turn out to greet the Queen when she attends church Picture: Ian Burt

The Queen is certain to be asked one thing tomorrow: How is Prince Philip?

The 92-year-old monarch attends a church service on the Royal Estate each Sunday during her winter break in Norfolk. Well wishers gather in all weathers to greet her.

Tomorrow Royal fans are bound to ask how the Duke of Edinburgh is recovering from his car crash.

The 97-year-old’s Land Rover overturned after it was involved in a collision with another car on the A148 at Babingley, near King’s Lynn, on Thursday afternoon.

While the Duke was uninjured, two women in the other car neeeded hospital treatment.

Police are still investigating the crash, which happened as the Duke pulled out of the B1439 West Newton road.

Prince Philip, who was pulled from his 4x4 by passer-by Glen Watson, was left shaken by the collision.

The Duke, who retired from public life almost two years ago, still drives himself around the estate.

Yesterday, county councillors agreed to reduce the speed limit on the stretch of the A149 where the crash happeened from 60 to 50mph.

They also agreed to install average speed cameras between King’s Lynn and Hunstanton.

Funding for the cameras was agreed in 2016. But councillors claimed they had not been consulted and a more “holistic” approach was needed, including improvements to junctions where the bulk of crashes occur.

