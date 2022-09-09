Air chief's tribute to Queen who was honorary commodore of RAF Marham

Royal connections: The Queen, Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Marham, on one of her many visits to the station. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: IAN BURT

Queen Elizabeth II became the Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Marham during her Silver Jubilee Year in 1977.

She was a frequent visitor to the Norfolk air base, taking a keen interest in its personnel and the operations they took part in around the world.

The Queen arrives at RAF Marham and is welcomed by local school children. Date 24 Jan 1996 - Credit: Archant Library

From the Tornado strike force which arrived in the late 1970s, Marham would go on to become the home of the RAF's next generation F-35 Lightning stealth fighters.

As well as taking off from conventional runways, the jets are also designed to operate from aircraft carriers such as the Royal Navy's flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth.

Captain Angus Essenhigh (left), Queen Elizabeth II (centre), and Commodore Steve Moorhouse, during a visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth at HM Naval Base, Portsmouth - Credit: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

In May, 2021, The Queen visited the ship at Portsmouth, prior to its first deployment with Marham aircraft on board.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston, Chief of the Air Staff posted a tribute to the late monarch on the base's website after she passed away on Thursday, September 8.

The Queen visited RAF Marham to present the new Sovereign's Colour to 501 Squadron Royal Auxiliary Air Force and the two new Squadron Standards to 2620 Squadron and 2623 Squadron. Pictured: The Queen in the dining room for a reception with Auxiliary Servicemen and their families. PHOTO: IAN BURT COPY:Chris Bishop FOR:EDP News EDP pics © 2010 (01603)772434 - Credit: Archant Library

"It is with overwhelming sadness that the Royal Air Force and Royal Auxiliary Air Force mourn the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," it said.

"During her long and glorious reign, she has been the embodiment of a life dedicated to the service of the nation and the Commonwealth, and for that has been admired by millions around the world."

The Queen meeting pupils, parents and staff from Marham Infant School, Marham Junior School and Shouldham St Martin's when she visted the base in 2008. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: IAN BURT

Her Majesty, as head of the armed forces, has been a constant source of inspiration and a pillar of strength to all who have been privileged to serve her.

"Those who had the honour of meeting Her Majesty will never forget their interaction and the deep sense of pride they felt in that moment.

Captain Angus Essenhigh (left), Commodore Steve Moorhouse (second from left) and Queen Elizabeth II (centre) on the flight deck during a visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth at HM Naval Base, Portsmouth, ahead of the ship's maiden deployment. - Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

"On behalf of everyone in the Royal Air Force, serving, retired, and their families, I offer our deepest condolences to His Majesty the King and the Royal Family."







