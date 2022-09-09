Air chief's tribute to Queen who was honorary commodore of RAF Marham
- Credit: IAN BURT
Queen Elizabeth II became the Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Marham during her Silver Jubilee Year in 1977.
She was a frequent visitor to the Norfolk air base, taking a keen interest in its personnel and the operations they took part in around the world.
From the Tornado strike force which arrived in the late 1970s, Marham would go on to become the home of the RAF's next generation F-35 Lightning stealth fighters.
As well as taking off from conventional runways, the jets are also designed to operate from aircraft carriers such as the Royal Navy's flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth.
In May, 2021, The Queen visited the ship at Portsmouth, prior to its first deployment with Marham aircraft on board.
Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston, Chief of the Air Staff posted a tribute to the late monarch on the base's website after she passed away on Thursday, September 8.
"It is with overwhelming sadness that the Royal Air Force and Royal Auxiliary Air Force mourn the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," it said.
Most Read
- 1 Will there be a bank holiday to mourn the Queen's death?
- 2 Day-by-day guide to what happens after the Queen’s death
- 3 Car crashes into house in Dereham
- 4 Full list of closures and cancellations following Queen's death
- 5 Police called to fight on A140
- 6 Norfolk venues announce closures in wake of Queen's death
- 7 What happens now? Operation 'London Bridge and 'Unicorn' explained
- 8 Will Norfolk schools be closed after death of the Queen?
- 9 ‘Despicable’ son who stole mum’s £19k care home fees will pay back just £1
- 10 Landowner closes path as message to 'disrespectful' dog owners
"During her long and glorious reign, she has been the embodiment of a life dedicated to the service of the nation and the Commonwealth, and for that has been admired by millions around the world."
Her Majesty, as head of the armed forces, has been a constant source of inspiration and a pillar of strength to all who have been privileged to serve her.
"Those who had the honour of meeting Her Majesty will never forget their interaction and the deep sense of pride they felt in that moment.
"On behalf of everyone in the Royal Air Force, serving, retired, and their families, I offer our deepest condolences to His Majesty the King and the Royal Family."