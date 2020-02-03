Royal visitor for RAF Marham

The Queen will visit RAF Marham today

The Queen will continue her long association with RAF Marham when she visits the west Norfolk air base today.

She is Honorary Air Commodore of the station, which is now home to the F-35 Lightning force.

The monarch will be greeted by the base's commanding officer Group Capt James Beck and a guard of honour before touring facilities.

She will meet personnel from across the station and see demonstrations of engine maintenance, weapons loading and an F-35 canopy being changed.

She will then meet groups of students from the RAF and Navy, before departing for a private lunch.

More than 3,600 service personnel, civil servants and contractors work at Marham, which was formerly home of the RAF's Tornado aircraft.

The Queen became Honorary Air Commodore of the base in 1977.