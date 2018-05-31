Queen to visit RAF Marham

The Queen meeting pupils, parents and staff from Marham Infant School, Marham Junior School and Shouldham St Martin's when she visted the base in 2008. Picture: Ian Burt Archant © 2008

The Queen will be visiting RAF Marham on Monday, Buckingham Palace has said.

The monarch, Honorary Air Commodore of the base, will be greeted by the station commander Group Capt James Beck and a guard of honour.

She will tour training facilities and meet personnel from across the station, which is home of the combined RAF and Royal Navy F-35 Lightning force.

She will also see demonstrations of engine maintenance, weapons loading and a canopy change.

She will then meet groups of students from the RAF and Navy, before departing for a private lunch.

As well as the Lightning - a fifth-generation, multi-role,

stealth fighter, Marham is also home to a range of engineering support functions, from maintenance to frontline support. More than 3,600 service personnel, civil servants and contractors work at the station.

