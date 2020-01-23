Search

Norfolk man sells Queen Victoria's bloomers at auction

PUBLISHED: 12:16 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:16 23 January 2020

A pair of bloomers belonging to Queen Victoria, which has been sold at auction by a Norfolk man. Picture: Hansons/PA Wire.

A pair of bloomers belonging to Queen Victoria, which has been sold at auction by a Norfolk man. Picture: Hansons/PA Wire.

A collection of clothes which belonged to Queen Victoria has fetched more than £16,000 when sold at auction by a man from Norfolk.

A skirt and bodice belonging to Queen Victoria, which have been sold at auction by a Norfolk man. Picture: Hansons/PA Wire.A skirt and bodice belonging to Queen Victoria, which have been sold at auction by a Norfolk man. Picture: Hansons/PA Wire.

Roderick Williams, a 63-year-old electrical engineer from Coltishall, put the former British monarch's garments up for sale to "make some more space" in his wardrobe after they had been passed down by his family.

His great-great-grandfather, Alexander Lamont Henderson, had been the queen's official photographer, and it is believed that the clothes were gifted to him by her servants.

The lots, which contained bodices, boots, skirts, stockings and a pair of silk bloomers, were expected to fetch around £15,000 in total, but they sold for a total of £16,570 at Hansons Auctioneers in Derbyshire.

Auctioneer and regular on BBC daytime television Charles Hanson said that the clothes went to a mix of UK and international bidders.

A pair of boots belonging to Queen Victoria, which have been sold at auction by a Norfolk man. Picture: Hansons/PA Wire.A pair of boots belonging to Queen Victoria, which have been sold at auction by a Norfolk man. Picture: Hansons/PA Wire.

The collection included:

- A pair of leather boots which sold for £4,000, and a second pair which fetched a further £2,000.

- Two bodices worn by Queen Victoria which sold for £4,000.

- A black taffeta skirt which managed £4,000.

- A pair of silk and wool cream stockings which raised £1,400.

- A pair of silk bloomers which sold for £650.

- A cream silk parasol which got £520.

Mr Williams said: "I was pleased with the result. Some items sold for more than I expected, and others for less. I thought Queen Victoria's bloomers may have sold for more but most of the items did very well."

