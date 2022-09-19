News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
When is the two-minute silence for the Queen on Monday?

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:01 AM September 19, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II sitting in a buggy during a visit by members of the royal family to the RHS Chels

A two-minute silence will be held at the end of the Queen's funeral - Credit: PA

The Queen is to be reunited with her husband the Duke of Edinburgh as she is laid to rest in a historic state funeral this morning.

Crowds of mourners have flocked ahead of the service at Westminster Abbey, which starts at 11am.

The royal family will walk in procession behind the Queen’s coffin as it is carried through the Gothic church by the military bearer party.

It follows the Queen’s lying in state period at Westminster Hall, which ended at 6.30am.

When will the two-minute silence be observed?

Following the service at Westminster Abbey the nation will uphold a two-minute silence in memory of the Queen.

Towards the end of the service at 11.55am, The Last Post will be played followed by a two-minute silence.

The Queen’s funeral service will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster, with the sermon given by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

It will come after the country observed a minute’s silence at 8pm on Sunday to remember the late monarch.

However, Big Ben did not strike before and after the silence as originally planned due to a technical issue.

