Queen tribute band to headline music night in aid of Asthma UK

PUBLISHED: 11:16 19 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:16 19 April 2019

Stuart Sansbury is running the London Marathon for Asthma UK. Pic: Courtesy of Stuart Sansbury.

Stuart Sansbury

A father whose five-year-old girl suffered a life threatening asthma attack is hosting a fundraising event to raise awareness of the condition and raise funds for Asthma UK.

A fundraising event will be held at Poringland Community Centre. Pic: Stuart Sansbury.A fundraising event will be held at Poringland Community Centre. Pic: Stuart Sansbury.

Later this month, Stuart Sansbury, a police officer from Mid-Norfolk will run the London Marathon in aid of Asthma UK.

But ahead of the run and to help him reach his fundraising goal of £1,800, Mr Sansbury is holding a music night in Poringland, where he used to be a beat manager.

Taking place in Poringland Community Centre, tonight (Friday, April 19) from 7.30pm, the event will feature Queen tribute act Flash, an in-house DJ and fully licensed bar.

Tickets are £15 each, and available in advance via bookings.poringlandcc@gmail.com or 07770351794 and on the door. Discounted tickets are also available for members of the emergency services, NHS and military.

