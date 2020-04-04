Search

Queen to address country over coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 10:03 04 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:50 04 April 2020

Crowds gathered to greet the Queen when she attended a church service at West Newton in Norfolk Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

The Queen is to address the country on Sunday, April 5 delivering a message about the coronavirus outbreak, Buckingham Palace has said.

A staff member in protective clothing at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: QEHA staff member in protective clothing at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: QEH

Expectation has been growing about when the head of state would make a public statement about the unprecedented events that have seen the country go into lockdown to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “Her Majesty The Queen has recorded a special broadcast to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in relation to the coronavirus outbreak.

“The address was recorded at Windsor Castle.”

In the message the Queen is likely to praise the efforts of health workers and all those who have been helping in the fight against Covid-19 and offer reassurance to the nation during this unsettling period.

The Queen arrives at King's Lynn train station to head back to London after Christmas. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Queen arrives at King's Lynn train station to head back to London after Christmas. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The televised address will be a rare event, with the head of state only making three previous appearances during troubled times.

Speeches were broadcast after the Queen Mother’s death in 2002, ahead of Diana, Princess of Wales’s funeral in 1997 and about the First Gulf War in 1991.

The Prince of Wales offered his own message of hope to the country earlier this week when he recorded a video after coming out of isolation following a positive test for Covid-19.

Charles said in his words of support: “As a nation, we are faced by a profoundly challenging situation, which we are only too aware threatens the livelihoods, businesses and welfare of millions of our fellow citizens.

“None of us can say when this will end, but end it will. Until it does, let us all try and live with hope and, with faith in ourselves and each other, look forward to better times to come.”

The Queen has been staying at her Berkshire home of Windsor Castle after moving to the royal premises on March 19, earlier than normal for the Easter period, as a precaution.

Buckingham Palace announced in March that in consultation with the Medical Household and Government, a number of public events with large numbers of people due to have been attended by the Queen and other members of the royal family in the coming months would be cancelled or postponed.

Topic Tags:

