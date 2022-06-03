News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'We need her back' - Town council's plea for return of stolen Queen

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 9:02 AM June 3, 2022
The cardboard cut out of the Queen has been swiped from outside Aylsham Town Hall. 

The chance for locals to get a selfie with her majesty over the jubilee weekend is in jeopardy after she was swiped from outside a town hall.

The cardboard cut out of Queen Elizabeth II in front of Aylsham Town Hall in the Market Place has been taken, with the council appealing for its return.

In a post on Facebook late on Thursday night, the council wrote: "It seems that someone has taken HM The Queen home with them.

"I'm sure you would love a souvenir of your night but we need her back for the street party on Sunday. Please return her to the Town Hall."

It is part of a photo station with a throne in the middle and a royal guard the other side.

Jubilee celebrations took place across Norfolk on Thursday to mark the start of the bank holiday weekend. 

