The Queen's Christmas decorations are going up at Windsor

Published: 3:44 PM December 2, 2020

The 20-foot-high Christmas tree in St George's Hall, the largest room in Windsor Castle, which can be enjoyed by visitors to the Castle from Thursday.

A 20-foot Christmas tree has been installed in Windsor Castle where the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are spending the festive period together.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh will be spending Christmas at Windsor - Credit: Fiona Hanson

The couple will have a quiet December 25 having taken the decision to celebrate as a couple, rather than forming a bubble with royal relatives at Sandringham despite the coronavirus restrictions being temporarily relaxed.

The royal residence, which has been the family home of kings and queens for almost 1,000 years, is already getting in the festive spirit.

Royal Collection Trust staff put the finishing touches on the 20-foot-high Christmas tree in St George's Hall

A gigantic Norwegian Spruce tree, taken from Windsor Great Park and dressed in 3,000 lights and hundreds of iridescent glass, red and gold mirrored ornaments, has pride of place in the historic St George's Hall, the castle's largest room.

This Christmas will be the first time in more than 30 years that the Queen and the duke have remained at Windsor, rather than heading for Norfolk.

Crowds traditionally gather to greet the Royal Family when they attend Christmas Day service at the tiny church on her Norfolk estate.

Well-wishers line the path, hoping to exchange greetings with one of the Royals - Credit: Ian Burt

This year, the 94-year-old monarch is not expected to appear in public, while members of her family are expected to spend Christmas at their own homes.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will spend Christmas Day at Highgrove, their Gloucestershire home, but are expected to see the Queen and Philip at Windsor over the holidays, with Camilla also visiting her family.

It is not known where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will celebrate the festive period but they may, as they have in the past, spend it with Kate's parents who live in the same county as the Queen in the Berkshire village of Bucklebury.

Royal Family members walk from Sandringham House to the church service in 2017 - Credit: Paul John Bayfield

The Queen and Duke have enjoyed large Christmas gatherings in the past. Last year, those joining them included Charles and Camilla, William and Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the Duke of York, Princess Beatrice and her then fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the Princess Royal and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Visitors are being welcomed back by the Royal Collection to explore the historic state rooms at the castle. Tickets should be pre-booked at www.rct.uk.