Queen attends Sandringham service days after Prince Philip crash

Queen Elizabeth II attends a service in Norfolk. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire PA Wire

The Queen has attended a church service in Norfolk accompanied by the Duke of York, while the Duke of Edinburgh did not attend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Queen attended the service on her Sandringham Estate wrapped in a camel-coloured coat, hat and black gloves.

She arrived in a black Bentley and walked the short distance from the car to the entrance of St Peter Church in Wolferton, Norfolk.

The church is just over a two-mile drive from Sandringham House, and dozens of well-wishers gathered behind a rope fence to see her arrive.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who was involved in a crash at Babingley near King’s Lynn on Thursday afternoon, did not attend.

Prince Philip has not attended services throughout the festive period, and was also absent from the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas Day service at the church of St Mary Magdalene.