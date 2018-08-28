Queen attends Sandringham service days after Prince Philip crash
PUBLISHED: 13:11 20 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:18 20 January 2019
PA Wire
The Queen has attended a church service in Norfolk accompanied by the Duke of York, while the Duke of Edinburgh did not attend.
The Queen attended the service on her Sandringham Estate wrapped in a camel-coloured coat, hat and black gloves.
She arrived in a black Bentley and walked the short distance from the car to the entrance of St Peter Church in Wolferton, Norfolk.
The church is just over a two-mile drive from Sandringham House, and dozens of well-wishers gathered behind a rope fence to see her arrive.
The Duke of Edinburgh, who was involved in a crash at Babingley near King’s Lynn on Thursday afternoon, did not attend.
Prince Philip has not attended services throughout the festive period, and was also absent from the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas Day service at the church of St Mary Magdalene.