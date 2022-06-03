Beacon lighting after day of celebration in Norfolk seaside town
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Ten, nine, eight, seven... Hunstanton Mayor Maureen Howard led the countdown before the town's Platinum Jubilee beacon burst into life.
It came after a day of celebrations which saw thousands flock to the resort for a free music festival, which saw the Green packed and revellers dancing into the night as the sun went down over the sea front.
Ian Wells, one of the festival's organisers, took to the stage after the MelodyBeats had the crowd on their feet with a rousing rock n' roll set.
"Without you, this would have been nothing," he said. "You've made this day special, thank you all for coming, every one of you."
Car parks were packed and you could barely squeeze another picnic on the Green as the sun shone all day long.