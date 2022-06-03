News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Beacon lighting after day of celebration in Norfolk seaside town

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 6:27 AM June 3, 2022
Hunstanton Jubilee

Hunstanton's Platinum Jubilee beacon blazes on the seafront - Credit: Chris Bishop

Ten, nine, eight, seven... Hunstanton Mayor Maureen Howard led the countdown before the town's Platinum Jubilee beacon burst into life.

Hunstanton Jubilee

Mayor Maureen Howard lights the Platinum Jubilee beacon at Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

It came after a day of celebrations which saw thousands flock to the resort for a free music festival, which saw the Green packed and revellers dancing into the night as the sun went down over the sea front.

Hunstanton JUbilee

Hunstanton's Platinum Jubilee beacon - Credit: Chris Bishop

Ian Wells, one of the festival's organisers, took to the stage after the MelodyBeats had the crowd on their feet with a rousing rock n' roll set.

Hunstanton Jubilee

The MelodyBeats on stage at Hunstanton's Platinum Jubilee festival - Credit: Chris Bishop

"Without you, this would have been nothing," he said. "You've made this day special, thank you all for coming, every one of you."

Hunstanton JUbilee

A couple take to their feet on the Green at Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Car parks were packed and you could barely squeeze another picnic on the Green as the sun shone all day long.

 

HUnstanton JUbilee

There was dancing on the Green at Hunstanton as the town celebrated the Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Chris Bishop

Hunstanton Jubilee

Revellers take to their feet on the Green at Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

CB hunstanton jubilee dancing

A couple wave their flags as Hunstanton celebrates the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Chris Bishop

Hunstanton jubilee

Revellers enjoy the sunshine as they celebrate the jubilee in Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop


The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Hunstanton News

