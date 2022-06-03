Beacon lighting after day of celebration in Norfolk seaside town

Ten, nine, eight, seven... Hunstanton Mayor Maureen Howard led the countdown before the town's Platinum Jubilee beacon burst into life.

Mayor Maureen Howard lights the Platinum Jubilee beacon at Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

It came after a day of celebrations which saw thousands flock to the resort for a free music festival, which saw the Green packed and revellers dancing into the night as the sun went down over the sea front.

Hunstanton's Platinum Jubilee beacon - Credit: Chris Bishop

Ian Wells, one of the festival's organisers, took to the stage after the MelodyBeats had the crowd on their feet with a rousing rock n' roll set.

The MelodyBeats on stage at Hunstanton's Platinum Jubilee festival - Credit: Chris Bishop

"Without you, this would have been nothing," he said. "You've made this day special, thank you all for coming, every one of you."

A couple take to their feet on the Green at Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Car parks were packed and you could barely squeeze another picnic on the Green as the sun shone all day long.

There was dancing on the Green at Hunstanton as the town celebrated the Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Chris Bishop

Revellers take to their feet on the Green at Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

A couple wave their flags as Hunstanton celebrates the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Chris Bishop

Revellers enjoy the sunshine as they celebrate the jubilee in Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop



