Queen returns to Windsor after celebrating jubilee at Sandringham

Queen Elizabeth II during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: PA

The Queen has returned to Windsor Castle after celebrating 70 years on the throne at the Sandringham Estate.

At the weekend the Queen held her largest in-person public engagement since a health scare last year, welcoming members of the Sandringham community to her Norfolk home for the start of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The 95-year-old was advised to undertake light duties after a night in hospital back in autumn.

But a number of significant events in the Queen’s diary have now been made public, following the reception at Sandringham where she looked relaxed and well.

She enjoyed meeting former estate workers, charity volunteers and colleagues from the Sandringham branch of the Women’s Institute.

Earlier today [Monday, February 7], the Queen flew by helicopter back to Windsor Castle and on March 2 hopes to attend a diplomatic reception there.

Less than two weeks later she plans to be at the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14.

The date of the service of thanksgiving for the Duke of Edinburgh has also been announced, March 29, which the Queen hopes to attend at Westminster Abbey.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will be celebrated across the country during an extended June Bank Holiday in honour of a monarch who has left an indelible mark on the life of the nation.

But February 6, the date of the Queen’s accession to the throne, is a poignant period for the Queen, as it is the day her father King George VI died in 1952.

She is already the nation’s longest reigning monarch, and the longest still-serving sovereign in the world.