Bustling 1940s weekend extravaganza in North Norfolk remembers the Queen

Thousands of fans of the 1940s are revelling in nostalgia in north Norfolk in a hugely popular event which has been dedicated to the Queen.

North Norfolk Railway's renamed Steam Back to The Forties is being hosted at Sheringham, Weybourne and Holt stations.

With the distinctive music of the era ever present, steam trains chugging along, children offering shoe shining services and with masses of people passing - hot dog or burger in hand - the atmosphere is bustling and vibrant.

A couple in costume stroll down the busy Sheringham High Street - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Graham Hukins, North Norfolk Railway's commercial manager, said: "The Steam Back to The Forties event is the busiest event we host of the year, we are expecting 6000 passengers over the two days.

"I am delighted by the efforts attendees have made to dress in period attire, with many visitors and exhibitors having travelled from all over the country to be here.

"We are trying to recreate the atmosphere of the period and let people enjoy a flavour of how things were eight decades ago."

Young Scouts in the original Scout attire pose at Sheringham Station - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mr Hukins estimated that the event brings footfall figures of around 35,000 to Sheringham.

He said: "It is really important to us as a railway team to help contribute to the local economy.

"Since we started, the event has grown from specifically just a railway event, to an event encompassing the town also.

"Many of the shops and other businesses in Sheringham have partaken and joined in the spirit of the event with 1940s window displays."

A bustling Sheringham high street celebrating tradition - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Co-event organiser, Hannah Drury, said: "The Steam Back to The Forties represents a very important period to our nation's history, one where the whole country served together amid the terror of war.

"This year is particularly poignant as we recognise the service and commitment of Her majesty the Queen throughout the war, and never faltered throughout her 70 year reign."

Event attendee, Lesley Roberts, 71, was dressed in a Women's Auxiliary Air Force outfit, in remembrance and honour of Her Majesty's life and reign.

Queen Elizabeth II joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service in February 1945, aged 19, becoming the first female British royal to serve on active duty.

Mrs Roberts said: "Her Majesty served in the final year of the war when she was 19 - she, and her father and mother, had the option to flee to Canada for her safety.

"The significance of Her Majesty helping out is that she wasn't shying away from responsibility.

"She was doing her part just as every other woman was, it was this mucking in from everyone which limped us to victory - and while Elizabeth rests, we must remember her efforts."

Event attendees at the Holt show ground in discussion - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Many of those exhibiting said there was immense educational importance to people behind coming to the event.

Chris Walton, from the Norfolk Military Vehicle Group, said: "You have got to teach this stuff to people and people are interested in it.

"When youngsters see the equipment, the guns, the military tents and then get a true understanding to how the soldiers slept it is very educational for them and evokes interest in British history.

"Otherwise, if youngsters didn't come along to these exhibits they would wrongly believe computer games to be like real life - for youngsters these days carry an educational value."

A member of the public pretends to fire a machine gun which Chris Walton was exhibiting - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The main exhibition site is adjacent to Holt Station with more than 85 military vehicles, an array of retro vintage cars lined up, and a full-size replica Spitfire.

Retired pilot, Steve Roberts, has been attending the 1940s weekend at Holt for the past four years with his friend who exhibits historical aircraft.

Steve Roberts sat at the mouth of the cockpit to the replica Spitfire - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The 73 year old said: "I have sat in the aircraft flown in the Battle of Britain, and even flown other Spitfire's too - this, although a replica, even smells the same, it has all the original parts and is magnificent.

"The importance of people seeing this aircraft is that it is a hugely magnificent symbol of our country's heritage."

The event continues on Sunday and more details on the website www.nnrailway.co.uk.

"I'm going to miss you son"... - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Obedient children in the old fashion manor offer their shoe shining services to event attendees - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The steam locomotive at Sheringham station - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The live band at the Holt showground in full voice - Credit: Sonya Duncan

People gathered listening to the live music and immersing themselves in the 1940s culture - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Shoppers at the Holt showground explore the range of hats of the era - Credit: Sonya Duncan







