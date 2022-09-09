How the Queen got a helping hand after getting stuck in the mud at Holkham

The Queen had to get a helping hand after her car and horse box got stuck in the mud at Holkham - Credit: PA

Memories of chance meetings with the Queen have been pouring in across the country following her death on Thursday.

One man has recalled a time he came to the rescue of Her Majesty after her Range Rover towing a horse box got stuck in mud at Holkham in north Norfolk.

The muddy rescue happened almost 30 years ago, when the Queen wound down her window and asked "would you mind giving me a push?"

Thom Goddard, 46, from London, said: “It was Easter 1994 and I was walking with my mum, Liza Goddard, and my step-father, David Cobham, at Holkham in Norfolk.

“We came out of the trees and saw a Range Rover with a horse box stuck in the mud. We walked over and offered our help only to be shocked by finding the Queen, all alone.

“She’d gone for an early morning ride at Holkham beach, close to the family home of Sandringham.

“In fact, we only discovered it was the Queen when she wound down her window, waved her car phone and said: “I have no connection. Would one mind giving one a push?”

“And so we did. And she got out of the mud. And then drove off without saying ‘thank you’. Still makes me smile and a nice way of remembering her.”