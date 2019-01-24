Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Queen meets voice of Danger Mouse at Sandringham WI centenary

24 January, 2019 - 17:44
The Queen visits the WI at West Newton. Guest speaker at the event is Alexander Armstrong. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The Queen visits the WI at West Newton. Guest speaker at the event is Alexander Armstrong. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Archant 2019

A Norfolk Women’s Institute had a Royal guest when it celebrated its centenary.

The Queen visits the WI at West Newton. Guest speaker at the event is Alexander Armstrong. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019The Queen visits the WI at West Newton. Guest speaker at the event is Alexander Armstrong. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The Queen joined members of the Sandringham WI, when they met at West Newton Village Hall.

The 92-year-old monarch was greeted by Yvonne Browne, chair of the 30-strong group, when she arrived this afternoon.

Singing and clapping were heard coming from inside the hall, where the Queen spent almost two hours.

After she left, Mrs Browne said: “We’ve had a really lovely afternoon. It’s our centenary and the Queen very kindly said a few words. She said she hoped the fun and friendship would continue into the next century.”

The Queen leaving the WI meeting at Sandringham today Picture: Joe Giddens/PA WireThe Queen leaving the WI meeting at Sandringham today Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The occasion passed more smoothly than last year’s meeting, which was held without light or heating after storms caused a power cut in the village. The Queen reportedly told members: “I can’t see anybody but I know you’re all there.”

The special guest at the meeting was comedian, TV presenter and singer Alexander Armstrong.

Mr Armstrong sang Berkeley Square, spoke about his varied career - which includes being the voice for cartoon sleuth Danger Mouse, of which the Queen is said to be a fan.

He then chaired an impromptu session of TV game show Pointless, which was won by a team of 15 including the Queen.

The Queen is shown to her Range Rover by Yvonne Browne after the WI meeting Picture: Joe Giddens/PA WireThe Queen is shown to her Range Rover by Yvonne Browne after the WI meeting Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

“I have to say there were some notable players upfront in Her Majesty’s side,” said Mr Armstrong.

Of his visit to Norfolk, he added: “It’s literally like a dream come true. I think everyone dreams of having tea with the Queen and I just have. It’s been the most lovely, lovely experience.” The Queen, who is the honorary president of Sandringham WI, presented Mrs Browne with a vase in appreciation of her work as chair and unveiled a plaque to celebrate the centenary of the branch, which was founded in February 1919 by her grandmother Queen Mary.

The Queen became a WI member in 1943, as the 18-year-old Princess Elizabeth.

Her mother was president of the Sandringham branch for 50 years until her death in 2002.

Royal visitors to the Woman's Institute- the Queen, Queen Mother and Princess Margret pose outside West Newton parish hall where they were welcomed by the vice presidents of Sandringham WI, Mrs Harriet Benstead and Mrs Doris Parsons in 1977 Picture: ArchantRoyal visitors to the Woman's Institute- the Queen, Queen Mother and Princess Margret pose outside West Newton parish hall where they were welcomed by the vice presidents of Sandringham WI, Mrs Harriet Benstead and Mrs Doris Parsons in 1977 Picture: Archant

The Countess of Wessex is a member of Bagshot WI, in Surrey. The Duchess of Cornwall is a member of Tetbury WI, in Gloucestershire, while the Princess Royal is an associate member.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Line-up for Latitude Festival 2019 revealed

Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

St Michael's Court in Aylsham. Picture: COLIN FINCH

‘We all feel trapped’ - Couple hits out at ‘horrific’ council flat conditions

Jason Hewitt, who along with his partner Kathryn Earl, is unhappy about the state of their flat in Great Yarmouth.

New boss ‘horrified’ by amount of debt at enterprise agency

New chief executive of Nwes, Jo Clarke, said she was

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintenance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

St Michael's Court in Aylsham. Picture: COLIN FINCH

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fleet of Subarus give car-mad teenager who died on New Year’s Day send off he would have wanted

Cameron Geeson died on New Year's Day aged 19. He loved Subaru cars. After his mother posted a request on Facebook, more than 20 Subaru drivers have said they will follow the teenager's funeral on Thursday (January 24) in Great Yarmouth.

Woman hurt after being hit by car in Norwich crash

The roundabout of St Crispins Road with Pitt Street. Picture: Google Maps

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

King’s Lynn Town player targeted by ‘vile and disgusting’ tweets

King's Lynn Town have hit out at offensive tweets from a supporters' group Photo: Twitter/screenshot

From sex worker to Cambridge graduate - former Norfolk escorts lift lid on the industry

Dalia, 25, entered sex work when she was 17 and after quitting has completed a degree at Cambridge University. Photo: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists