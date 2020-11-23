Queen given permission for larger playground on Royal estate in Norfolk

Published: 4:30 PM November 23, 2020 Updated: 7:22 AM November 25, 2020

An overview of the extended playground at Sandringham. Picture: CAP.co - Credit: CAP.co

Plans to extend an adventure playground on the Queen’s Norfolk estate have been given the go-ahead.

Replicas of landmarks on the royal estate would be included in the proposed extension to the play area at Sandringham Picture: CAP.co - Credit: Archant

Sandringham Estate applied last month to enlarge the site beside the visitor centre.

The new playground will include replicas of Royal landmarks, such as the water tower at Appleton and Sandringham church, where the Queen and members of her family traditionally attend Christmas Day service.

Also in the plans are replicas of Queen Alexandra’s Nest - a secluded summer house built in the grounds at Sandringham in 1912 and the ruined Church of St Mary near West Newton.

The 8m water tower will contain a water play feature, while other structures will be linked by high level walkways and rope bridges.

An artist's impression of the proposed extensions to the outdoor play area at Sandringham Picture: CAP.co - Credit: Archant

The playground, designd by the Barton Turf-based Creating Adventurous Places Company, is said to have been inspired by the Back to Nature garden designed by the Duchess of Cambridge which was exhibited at last year’s Chelsea Flower Show.

West Norfolk council has now granted planning permission for the extension.

A planning report said: “The new designs propose to expand outside the current fence boundary, which both increases the available area of play space but also offers an adventurous journey for children, going ‘up

and over’ the current fence line.

A map showing the proposed extension to the pay area at Sandringham Picture: CAP.co - Credit: Archant

“Landscaping, through mounding, pathways, planting and increased seating areas will help to define the spaces and break up the expanse of flat grass that exists currently.

“There are a number of mature trees on the site which will be utilised as part of the play area proposals.”

Sandringham Parish Council also supported the development. It said: “The Parish Council supports the application because it is the latest in a number of investments by the Sandringham Estate to upgrade and broaden

the visitor experience at this busy venue.

The replica of Appleton Water Tower which will be included in the extended playground Picture: CAP.co - Credit: CAP.co

“If the application is permitted it will increase economic activity and employment in the parish. We are satisfied that there is adequate parking in the immediate vicinity of the site and that it will therefore not create a parking issue.”

The planning permission comes with a single condition, that work must begin within three years. Work is expected to be carried out in phases and take a number of years to complete.

Inside the replica water tower Picture: CAP.co - Credit: CAP.co

The playground will include a replica of St Mary Magdalene Church, Sandringham. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt