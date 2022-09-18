News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Unseen picture of Queen Elizabeth smiling with joy unveiled on eve of funeral

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:30 PM September 18, 2022
An unseen picture of Queen Elizabeth II has been released on the eve of her funeral

A never been seen before picture of Queen Elizabeth II has been released by Buckingham Palace on the eve of her state funeral. 

The picture shows the Queen beaming brightly at the camera and was taken in May ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. 

The Queen was pictured inside her beloved Windsor Castle home, and the photo was released by Buckingham Palace before her funeral at Westminster Abbey tomorrow.

In a televised tribute to her mother-in-law on Sunday evening, the Queen Consort recalled the Queen's "wonderful blue eyes" and said: "I will always remember her smile."

The Queen, who is dressed in a dusky dove blue dress with her hair neatly curled, is wearing her favourite three-strand pearl necklace, pearl earrings and her aquamarine and diamond clip brooches which were an 18th birthday present from her father George VI in 1944.

The two art deco-style pieces, worn one below the other, were made by Boucheron from baguette, oval and round diamonds and aquamarines.

The Queen wore the brooches when she addressed the nation on the 75th anniversary of VE Day in 2020 and for her Diamond Jubilee televised speech in 2012.

The image was taken by photographer Ranald Mackechnie, who also took the jubilee portrait of the Queen released to mark the start of national festivities of her milestone 70-year reign.

The Queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee with the nation three months before she died.



The Queen
United Kingdom

