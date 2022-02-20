News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Queen tests positive for Covid

Robbie Nichols

Published: 12:10 PM February 20, 2022
File photo dated 16/02/22/ of Queen Elizabeth II speaking during an audience at Windsor Castle. The

The Queen has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace has announced. - Credit: PA

Buckingham Palace has confirmed the Queen has tested positive for coronavirus.

The monarch, who is 95-years-old, has contracted the virus and is experiencing "mild cold-like symptoms" but expects to carry out "light duties" this week.

The head of state has fallen ill after it was confirmed she had been in direct contact with her eldest son and heir, the Prince of Wales, the week he had the virus.

Just a few weeks ago, the nation’s longest-reigning monarch reached her historic Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on the throne on February 6.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid.

"Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."

On Saturday, February 5, the monarch carried out her first major public engagement for more than three months on the evening of her Jubilee after a health scare in recent months, where she met charity workers at Sandringham House, cut a celebratory cake and used a walking stick to rest on.

The Queen is understood to be triple vaccinated but she had been on doctors’ order to rest since mid October, after cancelling a run of engagements and spending a night in hospital undergoing preliminary tests.

She is believed to have spent time with Charles on Tuesday February 8, when he hosted an investiture at her Windsor Castle home, and a few days later he tested positive for Covid but made a quick recovery to full health.

The Duchess of Cornwall has also tested positive for Covid, with Clarence House confirming on Monday February 14 that the duchess was self isolating.

