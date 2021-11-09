News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Queen returns to Windsor after weekend in Norfolk

Robbie Nichols

Published: 3:48 PM November 9, 2021
Queen Elizabeth II visiting the hospice at Hillington, near King's Lynn. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wir

The Queen has travelled back to Windsor after spending a long weekend at her Sandringham Estate in West Norfolk. - Credit: PA

The Queen has returned to Windsor Castle after enjoying a long weekend at the Sandringham estate in west Norfolk.

The 95-year-old monarch is understood to have flown to the Berkshire royal residence by helicopter on Tuesday, November 9.

Arriving in Norfolk last Thursday, the weekend came after the Queen was ordered to rest by royal doctors three weeks ago after spending a night in hospital undergoing preliminary tests.

Buckingham Palace has said it is the Queen’s “firm intention” to attend the annual Remembrance Sunday wreath-laying service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall on Sunday to honour British soldier's who died in the war.

The monarch is already confirmed to be missing the annual Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening.

She also pulled out of a trip to Northern Ireland and missed the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

