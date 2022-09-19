Hour by hour guide to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place today - Credit: PA

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will take place today in Westminster Abbey.

Buckingham Palace announced the death of the Queen on Thursday, September 8.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland - Credit: PA

Since Wednesday, September 14, Queen Elizabeth II has been lying in state in Westminster Hall.

Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard - Credit: PA

Heads of states from across the world will be attending as tens of thousands are expected to line the streets of London to catch a glimpse of the coffin.

Here is an hour by hour guide to state funeral:

6.30am – At half past six the doors will close to the public who have been queueing to pay their respects to the Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall.

8am – The doors of Westminster Abbey will open to the congregation. Members of the Royal Family who are not taking part in the procession will take their seats in the South Lantern

10.35am – A bearer party will lift the coffin from the catafalque. It will then carry it in procession from Westminster Hall to the Royal Navy’s state gun carriage.

10.44am – The gun carriage will set off. The King, members of the Royal Family, members of the King’s Household and Household of the Prince of Wales will follow the coffin.

10.52am –The procession arrives at the West Gate of Westminster Abbey.

11am – The state funeral service begins.

11.55am – The Last Post will sound followed by a national two-minute silence.

12pm – Reveille, the national anthem and a lament, played by the Queen’s Piper, will bring the state funeral service to an end. The coffin will be carried to the state gun carriage.

12.15pm – The procession will set off for Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner, following the route of Broad Sanctuary Parliament Square (south and east sides), Parliament Street, Whitehall, Horse Guards including Horse Guards Arch, Horse Guards Road, The Mall, Queen’s Gardens (south and west sides), Constitution Hill and Apsley Way.

1pm – The procession will arrive at Wellington Arch. The bearer party will lift the coffin from the state gun carriage and place it in the state hearse. The state hearse will then depart on its journey to Windsor as the parade gives a royal salute and the national anthem is played. The King and the Queen Consort, the Prince and Princess of Wales and members of the Royal Family will depart for Windsor by car.

3.06pm – The state hearse will approach Shaw Farm Gate on Albert Road, Windsor, and join the procession, which will have been formed up and in position.

3.10pm – The procession will step off. The route will be: Albert Road, Long Walk, Cambridge Gate, Cambridge Drive, George IV Gate, Quadrangle (south and west sides), Engine Court, Norman Arch, Chapel Hill, Parade Ground and Horseshoe Cloister Arch.

3.20pm – The door of St George’s Chapel will open for the congregation for the committal service.

3.25pm – Members of the Royal Family who will not join the procession will arrive at St George’s Chapel for the service.

3.40pm – The King and other Royal Family members who are walking in the procession will join it at the quadrangle on the north side as it passes into Engine Court.

3.53pm – The procession will halt at the bottom of the West Steps of St George’s Chapel in Horseshoe Cloister.

4pm – The committal service will begin.

7.30pm – A private burial service.