Search

Advanced search

Discovery by Norwich researcher reveals Queen Elizabeth I's terrible handwriting

PUBLISHED: 14:06 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:06 29 November 2019

A 16th Century paper trail has led to the discovery of a never before seen manuscript written by Elizabeth I. Picture: UEA/ Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 16th Century paper trail has led to the discovery of a never before seen manuscript written by Elizabeth I. Picture: UEA/ Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

A 16th century paper trail has led to the discovery of a previously unseen manuscript written by Elizabeth I.

The discovery, which has also revealed the monarch�s messy handwriting was made by a researcher from the University of East Anglia (UEA) in Lambeth Palace Library, in London, earlier this year. Picture: UEAThe discovery, which has also revealed the monarch�s messy handwriting was made by a researcher from the University of East Anglia (UEA) in Lambeth Palace Library, in London, earlier this year. Picture: UEA

The discovery, which has also revealed the monarch's messy handwriting, was made by a researcher from the University of East Anglia (UEA) in Lambeth Palace Library, in London, earlier this year.

Dr John-Mark Philo, an honorary fellow in English Studies at the UEA, made the find while looking for translations of the Roman historian Tacitus.

He said he was able to work out that the manuscript had been written by Elizabeth I because of the type of paper she had used.

"The manuscript features a very specific kind of paper stock, which gained special prominence among the Elizabethan secretariat in the 1590s," he said. "There was, however, only one translator at the Tudor court to whom a translation of Tacitus was ascribed by a contemporary and who was using the same paper in her translations and private correspondence: the queen herself."

The discovery, which has also revealed the monarch�s messy handwriting was made by a researcher from the University of East Anglia (UEA) in Lambeth Palace Library, in London, earlier this year. Picture: UEAThe discovery, which has also revealed the monarch�s messy handwriting was made by a researcher from the University of East Anglia (UEA) in Lambeth Palace Library, in London, earlier this year. Picture: UEA

You may also want to watch:

Dr Philo said another big clue the manuscript had been written by Elizabeth I was her handwriting.

"The corrections made to the translation are a match for Elizabeth's late hand, which was, to put it mildly, idiosyncratic," he said.

"The higher you are in the social hierarchy of Tudor England, the messier you can let your handwriting become. For the queen, comprehension is somebody else's problem.

"The translation itself has been copied out in an elegant scribal hand, which is itself a match for one of Elizabeth's secretaries, but the author's changes and additions are in an extremely distinctive, disjointed hand - Elizabeth's.

"Her late handwriting is usefully messy - there really is nothing like it - and the idiosyncratic flourishes serve as diagnostic tools."

Three watermarks featured in the manuscript which are also found in the paper Elizabeth I used for her other translations and personal correspondence helped to confirm the monarch had written the translation.

Dr Philo said the translation was an example of a leisure activity for the queen and also raised exciting questions about how Tacitus's politics were being understood and applied in Elizabethan England.

Most Read

See inside this run-down 1920s house coming up for sale at auction

There is huge potential inside and out at the property on Ipswich Road, Norwich which will be auctioned on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Union brand resurrected after 10 years

The Norwich Union office, Surrey Street entrance and sign. Photo: Denise Bradley Copy: EDP For: EDP Archant Norfolk pics © 2007 (01603) 772434

Emergency services called to incident near Carrow Road

Police incident Carrow Road November 2019 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Like heaven in a cup - faultless’ - Why this pub is the perfect place to visit

The Kings Head at Letheringsett. Picture: THE KINGS HEAD

AGM: City confirm land purchases around Carrow Road as part of expansion strategy

Chief operating officer Ben Kensell speaks to a shareholder at Norwich City's AGM. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A11 shut while overturned lorry is recovered

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Inspirational woman with an infectious smile’ - tributes paid to pub’s much-loved waitress

Caroline O'Brien who was a waitress at The Grayling in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Norwich Union brand resurrected after 10 years

The Norwich Union office, Surrey Street entrance and sign. Photo: Denise Bradley Copy: EDP For: EDP Archant Norfolk pics © 2007 (01603) 772434

Man gets 16 years for ‘ferocious’ Norwich murder

Peter Bruton. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

‘It’s not her responsibility’: Queen defended over church repair bill

HM the Queen was presented with flowers by well wishers after morning service at Wolferton Church. Picture: Ian Burt

TEAM NEWS: Cantwell injury boost; Farke’s take on Emery exit

Norwich City's attacking midfielder Todd Cantwell is available for Arsenal after his injury exit at Everton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists