New hospital unit treats more than 4,000 in first year

The Sandringham Unit at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn - Credit: QEH

A new surgical unit at a Norfolk hospital has treated more than 4,000 patients in its first year.

The former BMI Sandringham private hospital became part of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn in September 2020 after being purchased by the NHS.

It was operational within four weeks of the sale being completed and some 4,105 patients have been treated during its first year.

It has been used as an elective surgical ward during the Covid pandemic, which enabled clinically-urgent surgery to continue.

It offered an additional 28 beds and a further two operating theatres in a separate part of the site to the main hospital, where patients suffering from coronavirus were being treated.

Since opening the Sandringham Unit has received positive feedback from patients.

"Absolutely first-class care from start to finish," said one. "Nothing too much trouble."

Another added: "Staff all great couldn’t do enough for me and all most helpful and very prompt if asked for anything."

‘Superb stay," another said. "So kind and thoughtful. Put me completely at ease."

QEH chief executive Caroline Shaw said: “It’s absolutely fantastic to celebrate the one-year anniversary of our acquisition of the former Sandringham Hospital.

"To have purchased the hospital and re-opened it as an elective surgical facility within four weeks at the height of the pandemic is a tremendous achievement and has significantly helped with our ongoing elective recovery.

"I’d like to say a big thank you to all of the teams who work in the Sandringham Unit for their commitment to delivering an excellent patient experience, as evidenced by the patient feedback we receive from multiple sources demonstrating the importance of superb facilities when it comes to delivering an outstanding patient experience.”

Consultant anaesthetist Dr Samuel Bass said: “Having the Sandringham as part of the trust has enabled us to continue our elective capacity and urgent cancer work despite the restrictions around Covid and has proved an invaluable resource for the safety of the patients that we treat.”