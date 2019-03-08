'Angel of the NHS' retires after 45 years
PUBLISHED: 11:59 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:59 06 August 2019
QEH
A nurse described as an "angel of the NHS" has retired after 45 years of service.
Marilyn Padget of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn, joined North Cambs Hospital's A&E department at 18 where she worked for 13 years before taking a break to have two sons.
Ms Padget then joined the QEH medical assessment unit for 10 years before taking a six-month break to be treated for cancer. Upon her return, she moved to the deep vein thrombosis clinic where she retired on August 2, 2019.
Ms Padget said: "There have been times when it has been hard but I would not have changed things for the world. You meet so many nice people, we have a laugh, sometimes cry, but you just get on with it and become a big family."
QEH chief executive Caroline Shaw added: "Marilyn has truly been an angel of the NHS by giving 45 years of dedicated service to patients in West Norfolk and Fenland."