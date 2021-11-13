News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Sculptor's steel tree to carry thousands of messages at hospital

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 3:41 PM November 13, 2021
Artist Mark Reed welding his new tree sculpture which is being made for the Queen Elizabeth Hopsital

Artist Mark Reed welding his new tree sculpture which is being made for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A sculptor is crafting a stainless steel tree which will carry thousands of messages from patients and family members at a Norfolk hospital.

Artist Mark Reed in his studio, Ashill Farm, Theford. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Artist Mark Reed in his studio at Ashill Farm, Theford - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The six-metre (20ft) artwork, made by sculptor Mark Reed, will go on display at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn after it has been completed.

Artist Mark Reed new tree sculpture which is being made for the Queen Elizabeth Hopsital in Kings Ly

Artist Mark Reed new tree sculpture which is being made for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn. The tree features two spots on the bottom where you can sit and look up. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

People will be able to buy one of its 3,000 leaves to have their own personal message engraved on it.

Artist Mark Reed new tree sculpture which is being made for The Queen Elizabeth Hopsital in Kings Ly

People will be able to buy a leaf to have their own message engraved on it - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Mr Reed made the fish wave sculpture which formed part of the Dippy on Tour exhibition at Norwich Cathedral and also makes smaller trees for bird feeders and garden ornaments.

Based at Ashill, near Thetford, he admits he has a slight problem when it comes to transporting the work to the hospital when it is completed in a few weeks' time.

Artist Mark Reed welding his new tree sculpture which is being made for The Queen Elizabeth Hopsital

Artist Mark Reed welding his new tree sculpture which is being made for The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

He hopes to find a sympathetic haulier, a farmer with a large trailer or even a helicopter owner to deliver it. 

Mark Reed's wave sculpture 'Your Waves Go Over Me' in the hostry. Photograph: Norwich Cathedral/Bill

Mark Reed's wave sculpture Your Waves Go Over M' in the Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. - Credit: Bill Smith


King's Lynn News

Author Picture Icon