Sculptor's steel tree to carry thousands of messages at hospital
- Credit: Brittany Woodman
A sculptor is crafting a stainless steel tree which will carry thousands of messages from patients and family members at a Norfolk hospital.
The six-metre (20ft) artwork, made by sculptor Mark Reed, will go on display at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn after it has been completed.
People will be able to buy one of its 3,000 leaves to have their own personal message engraved on it.
Mr Reed made the fish wave sculpture which formed part of the Dippy on Tour exhibition at Norwich Cathedral and also makes smaller trees for bird feeders and garden ornaments.
Based at Ashill, near Thetford, he admits he has a slight problem when it comes to transporting the work to the hospital when it is completed in a few weeks' time.
He hopes to find a sympathetic haulier, a farmer with a large trailer or even a helicopter owner to deliver it.