Survey says King's Lynn hospital staff are happier and more engaged

Published: 12:26 PM March 12, 2021

Results from a national NHS survey show staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn feel happier and more engaged at work - Credit: QEH

Staff at a Norfolk hospital feel happier and more engaged, according to the latest NHS staff survey.

Figures from the 2020 poll show scores at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn have improved in every area.

Some 45pc took time to have their say - the highest response rate sine 2017.

The percentage of QEH staff agreeing that managers take positive action on health and wellbeing and offer flexible working patterns has increased from 48.9 to 54.4pc.

Those agreeing that patient care is the organisation's top priority went up from 68.5 to 76pc, while those satisfied with the quality of care delivered to patients also increased from 75.7 to 81.6pc.

Scores also improved in safety culture, safe environment, health and wellbeing.

Whilst the results show a sustained year-on-year improvement, they also show there is more work to do in areas including staff experiencing work-related stress, educating the workforce about equality and diversity, and staff feeling unrealistic time pressures.

The results have been welcomed by Queen Elizabeth Hospital chief executive Caroline Shaw - Credit: Sonya Duncan

QEH chief executive Caroline Shaw, said: “I’m delighted that the latest National Staff Survey results provide further external evidence – building on our December 2020 Care Quality Commission feedback – that staff engagement and culture is improving at QEH and staff are happier working here.

"The Trust is on a continuous improvement journey and is committed to delivering the best possible care to our patients and their families and a good staff experience. Our staff engagement and culture transformation programmes – which focus on kindness, wellness and fairness – are helping us to bring our values to life across our hospital so that we more consistently delivery compassionate care to our patients and their families.

"We can only do this if we have an engaged workforce and the programmes of work and changes we are making - including the introduction of new staff networks and strengthened health and wellbeing support and reward and recognition programme as well as our wide range of listening forums for our staff - will ensure that all members of QEH are valued and respected and want to give their best every day.”