Tell us your experiences of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Chris Bishop

Published: 2:27 PM March 30, 2021   
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, has 131 props keeping up its roof.

An example of one of the 131 props in place around the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, including its kitchen and Rudham ward. - Credit: QEH

Thousands have already signed our petition to replace West Norfolk's ailing hospital.

Now we'd like to hear your experiences of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

If you work there, how have  the ongoing problems with the roof and the outdated state of the hospital affected your job?

If you've been a patient did the outdated building impact on your treatment - or did you have to be moved elsewhere because the roof of your ward needed to be propped up?

We want to show the politicians how bad things really are and why the 300,000 people in the area the QEH serves need action now.

You can help by filling in our quick survey and sharing your story.

You can sign the petition here https://tinyurl.com/t4xm78w2

