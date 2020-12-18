News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Hospital thanks staff for going above and beyond during pandemic year

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 11:12 AM December 18, 2020   
QEH 2020 awards

The team on Tilney Ward at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, who have been named Clinical Team of the Year in its annual awards - Credit: QEH

NHS workers who have gone above and beyond during an unprecedented year have been honoured at a hospital's annual staff awards.

More than 550 staff and teams at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn were nominated for 13 categories including a special QEH 40 hero award to mark the hospital's anniversary.

The 2020 winners were:

  • We Care Award – Katie Ball, staff nurse, Tilney Ward
  • We Act Award – Dr Ee Lim, FY1, Care for the Elderly
  • We Listen Award – Julia Denyer, sister, Emergency Department
  • Patient Safety Champion Award – Helen Smith, sister, Endoscopy
  • Clinical Team of the Year Award – Tilney Ward
  • Non-Clinical Team of the Year Award – Waste Team
  • Volunteer of the Year Award – Jack McAllister, front of house
  • Leader of the Year Award – Pamela Chapman, matron, Emergency Department
  • Growing Our Own Award – Alice Cawte, apprentice, Women and Children’s
  • Behind the Scenes Award – Stewart Nimmo, catering manager
  • Living Our Values Outstanding Contribution Award – Karon Strong,  matron, Division of Medicine
  • Chairman’s Award for Excellence in Research and Innovation – Simina Stefanescu, consultant, Dermatology
  • QEH 40 Hero Award - Richard Brighty, porter
QEH 2020 awards

Katie Ball, a staff nurse on Tilney Ward, who won the We Care Award at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital's annual honours for staff - Credit: QEH

Coronavirus meant the awards ceremony had to be a virtual one. Hospital trust chairman Prof Steve Barnett said:  “We received an incredible number of nominations this year and it’s really humbling to read about all of the hard work that our teams are putting in across the trust to deliver the best possible care for our patients and their families.

You may also want to watch:

"The virtual event actually allowed our staff, their friends, family and the general public to join us in recognising the fabulous achievement of these colleagues and teams.”

QEH awards 2020

Dr Ee Lim, who works in elderly care at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and won the We Act category of its annual awards - Credit: QEH

Hospital chief executive Caroline Shaw said: “We would like to say a huge congratulations to our winners, to all of our amazing short-listers and to the 550 staff, teams and volunteers who were nominated by patients, their families and colleagues for all the incredible work they’ve been putting in across the year.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk and Suffolk to remain under Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions
  2. 2 'I can’t have it on my conscience' - Pub closes over Covid worries
  3. 3 Investigation launched as medical details of patients found lying in street
  1. 4 Norfolk and Waveney expected to stay in Tier 2 as government announces review
  2. 5 Historic coastal pub set for 'exciting' restoration
  3. 6 Holidaymaker died after 'misadventure' on River Bure boat
  4. 7 Why Norfolk and Suffolk are in Tier 2: Government explains decision
  5. 8 'You've got to take a risk' - New owner invests thousands in pub revamp
  6. 9 Discount book store opens in city centre
  7. 10 Norfolk headteacher to leave for prestigious school in Singapore

“It’s safe to say we never expected to have a year like this, but every single member of Team QEH more than rose to the challenge and did all they could to provide an excellent service to our patients and their families, with many staff taking on extra work or new roles to support their colleagues as we have responded to Covid-19."

QEH awards 2020

Julia Denyer, a sister on the emergency department, who won the We Listen Award - Credit: QEH

QEH awards 2020

Helen Smith, sister in endoscopy, who won the Patient Safety Champion Award - Credit: QEH

QEH Awards 2020

The waste team, who won the Non-Clinical Team of the Year Award - Credit: QEH

QEH awards 2020

Jack McAllister, front of house, who won the Volunteer of the Year Award - Credit: QEH

QEH awards 2020

Pamela Chapman, matron on the Emergency Department, who won the Leader of the Year Award - Credit: QEH

QEH awards 2020

Alice Cawte, apprentice in the Women and Children’s department, who won the Growing Our Own Award - Credit: QEH

QEH awards 2020

Catering manager Stewart Nimmo won the Behind the Scenes Award - Credit: QEH

QEH 2020 awards

Karon Strong, matron in the Division of Medicine, who won the Living Our Values Outstanding Contribution Award - Credit: QEH

QEH awards 2020

Consultant dermatologist Simina Stefanescu, who won the Chairman’s Award for Excellence in Research and Innovation - Credit: QEH


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Diner reports Gunton Arms claiming 'Covid rules were broken'

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Air ambulance called to 'medical emergency' at doctor's surgery

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon

Family posted luggage to Norfolk to avoid Covid travel fine, meeting hears

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon

Gonzo’s owed £224,000 when it went into liquidation

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus