Hospital thanks staff for going above and beyond during pandemic year
- Credit: QEH
NHS workers who have gone above and beyond during an unprecedented year have been honoured at a hospital's annual staff awards.
More than 550 staff and teams at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn were nominated for 13 categories including a special QEH 40 hero award to mark the hospital's anniversary.
The 2020 winners were:
- We Care Award – Katie Ball, staff nurse, Tilney Ward
- We Act Award – Dr Ee Lim, FY1, Care for the Elderly
- We Listen Award – Julia Denyer, sister, Emergency Department
- Patient Safety Champion Award – Helen Smith, sister, Endoscopy
- Clinical Team of the Year Award – Tilney Ward
- Non-Clinical Team of the Year Award – Waste Team
- Volunteer of the Year Award – Jack McAllister, front of house
- Leader of the Year Award – Pamela Chapman, matron, Emergency Department
- Growing Our Own Award – Alice Cawte, apprentice, Women and Children’s
- Behind the Scenes Award – Stewart Nimmo, catering manager
- Living Our Values Outstanding Contribution Award – Karon Strong, matron, Division of Medicine
- Chairman’s Award for Excellence in Research and Innovation – Simina Stefanescu, consultant, Dermatology
- QEH 40 Hero Award - Richard Brighty, porter
Coronavirus meant the awards ceremony had to be a virtual one. Hospital trust chairman Prof Steve Barnett said: “We received an incredible number of nominations this year and it’s really humbling to read about all of the hard work that our teams are putting in across the trust to deliver the best possible care for our patients and their families.
You may also want to watch:
"The virtual event actually allowed our staff, their friends, family and the general public to join us in recognising the fabulous achievement of these colleagues and teams.”
Hospital chief executive Caroline Shaw said: “We would like to say a huge congratulations to our winners, to all of our amazing short-listers and to the 550 staff, teams and volunteers who were nominated by patients, their families and colleagues for all the incredible work they’ve been putting in across the year.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk and Suffolk to remain under Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions
- 2 'I can’t have it on my conscience' - Pub closes over Covid worries
- 3 Investigation launched as medical details of patients found lying in street
- 4 Norfolk and Waveney expected to stay in Tier 2 as government announces review
- 5 Historic coastal pub set for 'exciting' restoration
- 6 Holidaymaker died after 'misadventure' on River Bure boat
- 7 Why Norfolk and Suffolk are in Tier 2: Government explains decision
- 8 'You've got to take a risk' - New owner invests thousands in pub revamp
- 9 Discount book store opens in city centre
- 10 Norfolk headteacher to leave for prestigious school in Singapore
“It’s safe to say we never expected to have a year like this, but every single member of Team QEH more than rose to the challenge and did all they could to provide an excellent service to our patients and their families, with many staff taking on extra work or new roles to support their colleagues as we have responded to Covid-19."