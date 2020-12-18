Hospital thanks staff for going above and beyond during pandemic year

Published: 11:12 AM December 18, 2020

NHS workers who have gone above and beyond during an unprecedented year have been honoured at a hospital's annual staff awards.

More than 550 staff and teams at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn were nominated for 13 categories including a special QEH 40 hero award to mark the hospital's anniversary.

The 2020 winners were:

We Care Award – Katie Ball, staff nurse, Tilney Ward

We Act Award – Dr Ee Lim, FY1, Care for the Elderly

We Listen Award – Julia Denyer, sister, Emergency Department

Patient Safety Champion Award – Helen Smith, sister, Endoscopy

Clinical Team of the Year Award – Tilney Ward

Non-Clinical Team of the Year Award – Waste Team

Volunteer of the Year Award – Jack McAllister, front of house

Leader of the Year Award – Pamela Chapman, matron, Emergency Department

Growing Our Own Award – Alice Cawte, apprentice, Women and Children’s

Behind the Scenes Award – Stewart Nimmo, catering manager

Living Our Values Outstanding Contribution Award – Karon Strong, matron, Division of Medicine

Chairman’s Award for Excellence in Research and Innovation – Simina Stefanescu, consultant, Dermatology

QEH 40 Hero Award - Richard Brighty, porter

Coronavirus meant the awards ceremony had to be a virtual one. Hospital trust chairman Prof Steve Barnett said: “We received an incredible number of nominations this year and it’s really humbling to read about all of the hard work that our teams are putting in across the trust to deliver the best possible care for our patients and their families.

"The virtual event actually allowed our staff, their friends, family and the general public to join us in recognising the fabulous achievement of these colleagues and teams.”

Hospital chief executive Caroline Shaw said: “We would like to say a huge congratulations to our winners, to all of our amazing short-listers and to the 550 staff, teams and volunteers who were nominated by patients, their families and colleagues for all the incredible work they’ve been putting in across the year.

“It’s safe to say we never expected to have a year like this, but every single member of Team QEH more than rose to the challenge and did all they could to provide an excellent service to our patients and their families, with many staff taking on extra work or new roles to support their colleagues as we have responded to Covid-19."

