Norfolk hospital to lift some visiting restrictions

PUBLISHED: 11:20 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:20 31 July 2020

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn. Picture: QEH

A Norfolk hospital will be ‘partially’ lifting visiting restrictions that were put in place during the pandemic.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn has announced from Monday, August 3 it will be allowing patients to see one visitor once a week for one hour.

The change means that people will be allowed to see their loved ones while the hospital ensures safety and social distancing measures are maintained.

Libby McManus, chief nurse at the QEH, said: “Bringing back more visitors is an important part of a patient’s physical and emotional recovery and we are pleased to have been able to put plans in place for further limited visiting.

“We will monitor this very carefully to ensure everyone in our hospital is kept safe.”

Visitors, who need to wear face coverings, should book appointments via wards through the hospital’s switchboard on 01553 613613 between 10am-midday, 2-4pm and 6-8pm every day.

