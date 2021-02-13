News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Hospital catering manager wins award for Covid-19 response

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 5:22 PM February 13, 2021   
Stewart Nimmo, catering manager at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, has won a second award for his efforts during the pandemic.

A hospital worker has been recognised for his efforts supporting his colleagues and the community during the pandemic.

Stewart Nimmo, catering manager at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King’s Lynn, has been awarded the Covid-19 response special recognition award at the Apprenticeships Norfolk Awards.

At the end of last year, he was named the winner of the hospital’s Behind the Scenes Award.

In addition to providing staff with food and drink while on shift, he has created meal bags for those who struggled to get to the shops, managed food donations to the hospital and delivered Easter eggs in the community.

Stewart Nimmo, catering manager at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, with his award.

He said: “It was a shock to win. I didn’t do anything different to what anyone else would have done in the same situation by trying to take the pressure off our frontline staff so they can focus on giving the best patient care possible.

“In March, everything changed overnight. It was a tough time for us all, but we got through it together and we continue to push through it together."

