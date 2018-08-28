Search

Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip misses royal family’s trip to church at Sandringham

PUBLISHED: 13:51 06 January 2019

Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending a a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.

Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending a a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Sunday January 6, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Queen. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Prince Philip was again absent as members of the royal family attended church in Sandringham today.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leaving after attending a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.

The Queen arrived at St Mary Magdalene in a Bentley at 11am, joining the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for the hour-long service.

Crowds of spectators gathered outside the church to see the royal family enter and exit the building.

One family brought bunches of flowers for their children to give to the family, which were accepted by the Duchess, who thanked them and commented on the chilly weather.

The children’s mother, Emily Dear, from Fakenham, said: “It’s out first time here together, although I went when I was a child.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leave after attending a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.

“We were surprised it wasn’t more busy.

“I have heard from people who went on Christmas Day it was a lot chillier then so it’s good to come today.

“Unfortunately we only saw the back of the Queen. Our kids expected her to wear a crown but she doesn’t wear one to church!

“There are so many people of all ages here, it’s really quite relaxing.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leaving after attending a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.

More to follow.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leaving after attending a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.

Wellwishers pass though a security check as they arrive to view Queen Elizabeth II attending a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.

Wellwishers pass though a security check as they arrive to view Queen Elizabeth II attending a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive to attend a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.

