Queen catches train to Norfolk to spend Christmas with family

Queen Elizabeth II arrives at King's Lynn railway station in Norfolk, after travelling from London at the start of her traditional Christmas break, which will be spent on the Royal estate at Sandringham.Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

You know Christmas is just around the corner when the Queen gets the train to King's Lynn.

Passengers on the 10.40 from King's Cross didn't realise who was in the First Class carriage near the front of the train.

The Queen, accompanied by protection officers, usually catches up on correspondence from her red box during the 1hr 50m journey to Lynn.

Wearing a pink coat and her trademark headscarf, the 93-year-old monarch was greeted by station manager Graham Pratt, who accompanied her on the short walk to her waiting car.

The Queen was driven to final 10 miles or so to Sandringham - via part of the A149 coast road named after her - where she will oversee preparations for the Royal Family's traditional Christmas break in Norfolk.

They include choosing a Christmas tree from her sawmill and finalising menus.

Thousands of well-wishers are expected to pack into Sandringham Park on Christmas Day, when the Queen and family members attend morning service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the estate.

