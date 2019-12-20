Search

Advanced search

Queen catches train to Norfolk to spend Christmas with family

PUBLISHED: 12:42 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:51 20 December 2019

Queen Elizabeth II arrives at King's Lynn railway station in Norfolk, after travelling from London at the start of her traditional Christmas break, which will be spent on the Royal estate at Sandringham.Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Queen Elizabeth II arrives at King's Lynn railway station in Norfolk, after travelling from London at the start of her traditional Christmas break, which will be spent on the Royal estate at Sandringham.Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

You know Christmas is just around the corner when the Queen gets the train to King's Lynn.

Passengers on the 10.40 from King's Cross didn't realise who was in the First Class carriage near the front of the train.

The Queen, accompanied by protection officers, usually catches up on correspondence from her red box during the 1hr 50m journey to Lynn.

Wearing a pink coat and her trademark headscarf, the 93-year-old monarch was greeted by station manager Graham Pratt, who accompanied her on the short walk to her waiting car.

The Queen was driven to final 10 miles or so to Sandringham - via part of the A149 coast road named after her - where she will oversee preparations for the Royal Family's traditional Christmas break in Norfolk.

MORE - Which Royal Famly members are coming to Sandringham for Christmas



They include choosing a Christmas tree from her sawmill and finalising menus.

Thousands of well-wishers are expected to pack into Sandringham Park on Christmas Day, when the Queen and family members attend morning service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the estate.

MORE - How the Royal Family spends Christmas



Topic Tags:

Most Read

It’s said to have the best breakfast in Norwich - but does it live up to the hype?

Restaurant review of The Street café, on Magdalen Street. Photo: Lauren Cope

Quiet street ‘absolutely horrendous’ due to NDR traffic say residents

Early morning commuters on Drayton Wood Road. Residents say the traffic is

Norfolk set for day-long rainfall as police warn motorists

Flooding on the tidal River Yare at Reedham Water in a previous year. The Environment Agency has issued flood warnings . Picture: Archant

Blaze at former leisure centre on edge of Norwich

The boarded up Oasis Leisure Centre following a fire. Picture: David Hannant

Norwich firm caught up in alleged multi-million-pound fraud in US

SJ Global Investments Worldwide Ltd office in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Quiet street ‘absolutely horrendous’ due to NDR traffic say residents

Early morning commuters on Drayton Wood Road. Residents say the traffic is

Norwich firm caught up in alleged multi-million-pound fraud in US

SJ Global Investments Worldwide Ltd office in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: Archant

It’s back! Sinkhole reopens on Norwich road THREE days after repair works

A lorry was stuck in a sinkhole on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture Ella Wilkinson.

It’s said to have the best breakfast in Norwich - but does it live up to the hype?

Restaurant review of The Street café, on Magdalen Street. Photo: Lauren Cope

Injured farm worker’s agonising crawl for help after 30ft fall in mobile blackspot

Norfolk farming consultant Tim Kitson was seriously injured when he fell 30ft onto a concrete floor while working on his own in the countryside.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists