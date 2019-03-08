That's no badger - Queen buys robot lawn mower to keep Sandringham in trim
PUBLISHED: 09:48 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:48 24 June 2019
Archant
The Queen has bought a robot mower to keep the Royal lawn in trim.
A Honda Miimo, likee the model which has reportedly been bought by the Queen to use on her estate at Sandringham Picture: Honda UK
It has been drafted in to keep the pristine turf at Sandringham neat and tidy, according to reports.
Mail Online says the monarch has bought a £1,399 Honda Miimo, which can keep up to 4,000 sq m of lawn under control.
You may also want to watch:
One user told the website it was "a lazy way" of caring for her lawn.
Alison Whiter, from Overstrand, added: "We love it. I'd recommend one to anyone who wanted to cut down on the time they spend looking after their lawn."
Mrs Whiter said the machine was "mesmerising to watch" when it was at work, although one of her neighbours had mistaken it for a badger.
It is not known whether the Queen has had the opportunity to observe her mower in action.
Comments have been disabled on this article.