Crowds greet the Queen as she arrives at church in Norfolk

Queen Elizabeth II attends a service at St Peter's church in Wolferton, near the Sandringham Estate. Picture : Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Crowds gathered to greet the Queen as she arrived at a church service with the Duke of York.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It was debatable whether journalists almost outnumbered well-wishers as the 92-year-old monarch and her second-oldest son arrived at the tiny village church at Wolferton, near King’s Lynn.

Interest in the Royal Family has spiked since Thursday afternoon, when Prince Philip was involved in a collision in which his car overturned on the nearby A149 at Babingley.

The 97-year-old Duke escaped unhurt. But two women travelling in a Kia car, which was also involved needed hospital treatment.

Passenger Emma Fairweather, who suffered a broken wrist, has said she is unhappy about the way the accident has been handled by Buckingham Palace and the police.

Today, it emerged the Prince has been spoken to and offered “words of advice” after he was seen driving another Land Rover on a public road without wearing a seat belt yesterday.

Outside church, there were mixed views on whether Philip should still be driving.

Jan Watson, who had come from Corby, Northants to see the Queen, said: “When you are in a position of responsibility, you are a role model for everyone else.”

Nicola Sendall, 31, from Norwich, said: “It was just an accident. Everyone has accidents, I don’t think you need to bring his age into it.”

Veteran Royal watcher Mary Relph from Shouldham, near Downham Market, 85, said: “I don’t really know, I can’t answer that one. It’s up to him isn’t it.”

When asked his views on the Duke, one man snapped: “Shut up and get lost.”

A woman near him said: “We’re just here to see the Queen. No comment.”

The Queen was shielded from the cold in a camel-coloured coat, hat and black gloves as she arrived in a black Bentley and walked the short distance from the car to the entrance of St Peter church.

The Duke did not attend. Now seldom seen in public since he retired two years ago, the reclusive Royal is believed to spend much of his time at Wood Farm near the church.