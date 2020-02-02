Search

Crowds greet the Queen at church service in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 13:36 02 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:09 02 February 2020

The Queen speaks to wellwisher Mary Relph from Shouldham, near Downham Market, after a church service at West Newton Picture: Chris Bishop

Wellwishers braved the weather to greet the Queen as she attended a church service today.

Wellwishers greeted the Queen after a church service at West Newton near King's Lynn today Picture: Chris BishopWellwishers greeted the Queen after a church service at West Newton near King's Lynn today Picture: Chris Bishop

Crowds were waiting for the 93-year-old monarch outside West Newton Church, on the Sandringham Estate near King's Lynn.

The Queen was greeted by the Rev Jonathan Rivere, the rector for Sandringham parishes.

Queen Elizabeth II walks with Reverend Canon Jonathon Riviere as she leaves the service Picture: Joe Giddens/PA WireQueen Elizabeth II walks with Reverend Canon Jonathon Riviere as she leaves the service Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

During the service 19 children from the Sandringham Group Sunday School received prizes, before leading the prayers and performing a play based on the story of Zachaeus, the unscrupulous tax collector.

After the 45-minute service, the Queen walked to the nearby village hall, where parents and children had gathered.

Children recited a poem and presented flowers to the Queen before refreshments were served.

Members of the choir also had cause to celebrate, with Emelia King and Madison Ellington being awarded places at Ely Cathedral Girls' Choir, and Jasper Pike taking up a place at the Junior Department at Trinity College of Music, in London.

Queen Elizabeth II smiles at members of the public as she leaves following a church service at St Peter and St Paul church, in West Newton, Norfolk Picture: Joe Giddens/PA WireQueen Elizabeth II smiles at members of the public as she leaves following a church service at St Peter and St Paul church, in West Newton, Norfolk Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The Queen is due to visit RAF Marham on Monday, where she will meet members of the base's F-35 Lightning force.

On Wednesday, she will be officially open a new pumping station at Wolferton on the Royal Estate.

On Thursday, she will mark the 68th anniversary of the death of her father, King George VI and her accession to the throne.

The king passed away in his sleep after a day's shooting at Sandringham.

Sandringham Group Sunday School children with the prizes they were given by the Queen Picture: Chris BishopSandringham Group Sunday School children with the prizes they were given by the Queen Picture: Chris Bishop

The Queen, who usually returns to London shortly after February 6, will be staying in Norfolk until next week.

From left, Claire Stewart, director of music at Sandringham Churches with Emelia King and Madison Ellington, who have been awarded places at Ely Cathedral Girls' Choir, and Jasper Pike, who has taken up a place at the Junior Department at Trinity College of Music, in London Picture: Chris BishopFrom left, Claire Stewart, director of music at Sandringham Churches with Emelia King and Madison Ellington, who have been awarded places at Ely Cathedral Girls' Choir, and Jasper Pike, who has taken up a place at the Junior Department at Trinity College of Music, in London Picture: Chris Bishop

Claire Stewart (left) director of music with the Sandringham Church Choir Picture: Chris BishopClaire Stewart (left) director of music with the Sandringham Church Choir Picture: Chris Bishop

