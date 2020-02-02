Crowds greet the Queen at church service in Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 13:36 02 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:09 02 February 2020
Archant
Wellwishers braved the weather to greet the Queen as she attended a church service today.
Crowds were waiting for the 93-year-old monarch outside West Newton Church, on the Sandringham Estate near King's Lynn.
The Queen was greeted by the Rev Jonathan Rivere, the rector for Sandringham parishes.
During the service 19 children from the Sandringham Group Sunday School received prizes, before leading the prayers and performing a play based on the story of Zachaeus, the unscrupulous tax collector.
After the 45-minute service, the Queen walked to the nearby village hall, where parents and children had gathered.
Children recited a poem and presented flowers to the Queen before refreshments were served.
Members of the choir also had cause to celebrate, with Emelia King and Madison Ellington being awarded places at Ely Cathedral Girls' Choir, and Jasper Pike taking up a place at the Junior Department at Trinity College of Music, in London.
The Queen is due to visit RAF Marham on Monday, where she will meet members of the base's F-35 Lightning force.
On Wednesday, she will be officially open a new pumping station at Wolferton on the Royal Estate.
On Thursday, she will mark the 68th anniversary of the death of her father, King George VI and her accession to the throne.
The king passed away in his sleep after a day's shooting at Sandringham.
The Queen, who usually returns to London shortly after February 6, will be staying in Norfolk until next week.
