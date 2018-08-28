Queen attends church service in Sandringham with family

Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Picture Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

The Queen has continued her traditional Christmas celebrations in Sandringham with a visit to church but the Duke of Edinburgh was absent.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Picture Joe Giddens/PA Wire. Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Picture Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

The monarch attended a service at St Mary Magdalene Church alongside members of her family including Prince Edward and his daughter Lady Louise Windsor and Princess Anne.

Large crowds once again gathered outside the church to catch a glimpse of the royal family.

(Left to right) Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Lady Louise and Prince Edward attend a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Picture Joe Giddens/PA Wire. (Left to right) Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Lady Louise and Prince Edward attend a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Picture Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

It comes after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent Christmas with the Queen in Norfolk along with other members of the family.

On Christmas Day many members of the royal family attended church but the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duchess of Cornwall were missing.