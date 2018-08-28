Search

Advanced search

Queen attends church service in Sandringham with family

PUBLISHED: 13:23 30 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:33 30 December 2018

Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Picture Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Picture Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

The Queen has continued her traditional Christmas celebrations in Sandringham with a visit to church but the Duke of Edinburgh was absent.

Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Picture Joe Giddens/PA Wire.Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Picture Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

The monarch attended a service at St Mary Magdalene Church alongside members of her family including Prince Edward and his daughter Lady Louise Windsor and Princess Anne.

Large crowds once again gathered outside the church to catch a glimpse of the royal family.

(Left to right) Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Lady Louise and Prince Edward attend a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Picture Joe Giddens/PA Wire.(Left to right) Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Lady Louise and Prince Edward attend a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Picture Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

It comes after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent Christmas with the Queen in Norfolk along with other members of the family.

On Christmas Day many members of the royal family attended church but the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duchess of Cornwall were missing.

Most Read

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explanation? Picture: PC333/Youtube

Neighbours express shock after man dies at Wymondham town centre property

Police and ambulance crews were called after concerns for the welfare of a man at a house near the Kings Head Football Field in Wymondham at 4.44pm on Friday. Picture: Simon Finlay

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

People are being asked to park considerately in Winterton to avoid gridlock in Beach Road Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

‘I locked myself in’ - Mum describes terrifying attack on her car in middle of road

Holly Spalding with the damaged Audi Q3. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Most Read

Man hit on head with orange juice carton in Stevenage bus assault

A man has been assaulted by a woman on a bus in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Child injured in four-vehicle A1(M) crash near Stevenage

A child was injured in a crash near Junction 8 of the A1(M) yesterday afternoon.

Stevenage assault leaves man with broken nose, cheek and eye socket

Police are appealing for witnesses after an assault at the King George playing field in Stevenage

Christmas displays light the dark nights in Stevenage and Hitchin

Christmas lights in Meadowbank, Hitchin. Picture: DANNY LOO

Review of the year 2018: January

There was a strange smell coming from Tesco Extra in Stevenage town centre in January

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cockroach infested restaurant re-opens as boss pleads ‘give us another chance’

Sahill Shahriya, owner of Diss Tandoori, which has re-opened after being forced to close following a cockroach infestation. Picture: Simon Parkin

House of Fraser boss ignores plea from Norwich staff to keep their store open

House of Fraser boss Mike Ashley. Staff at the company's Norwich store have yet to receive a response to a letter they sent him about the store's closure. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Woman rescued from Norfolk marshes after dramatic blue-light search

Thornham marsh Photo: Martin Sizeland

‘Society sees pets as throwaway items’ - animal sanctuaries slam pet owners following festive influx

Animal sanctuaries in Norfolk have seen an influx of new arrivals over the festive period. Rudolf the sheep was found collapsed and abandoned near Foulsham. Picture: Hallswood Animal Sanctuary

Queen attends church service in Sandringham with family

Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Picture Joe Giddens/PA Wire.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists