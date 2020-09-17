Search

Advanced search

Queen and Prince Philip return to Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 08:05 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:26 17 September 2020

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh are spending time together at Wood Farm, at Wolferton Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Fiona Hanson

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh are spending time together at Wood Farm, at Wolferton Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Fiona Hanson

PA Archive/PA Images

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have travelled to Norfolk after spending six weeks at Balmoral.

The entrance to Wood Farm, Wolferton. Picture: Ian BurtThe entrance to Wood Farm, Wolferton. Picture: Ian Burt

Scotland is traditionally where the Queen enjoys her summer break but she has moved with Philip to Norfolk to spend time privately at a remote farmhouse on the Sandringham Estate.

The Queen, 94, normally stays at Sandringham during the Christmas and new year period, while the 99-year-old duke has spent much of his time at Wood Farm Cottage at Wolferton since retiring from official public duties in 2017.

The couple have chosen to stay at the secluded five-bedroom farmhouse, which overlooks the marshes and The Wash rather than Sandringham House.

It is close to part of the Royal Stud, where the Queen’s racehorses are bred and the Royal pigeon lofts.

Wood Farm at Wolferton is a remote retreat for the Queen and Prince Philip Picture: GoogleWood Farm at Wolferton is a remote retreat for the Queen and Prince Philip Picture: Google

The head of state had travelled with Philip to Balmoral in early August.

The couple went ahead with their annual stay in the Highlands after spending the previous four months at their Berkshire residence at Windsor Castle, with a reduced household dubbed HMS Bubble.

A palace spokesman said last week that the Queen and Philip intended to move from Balmoral “to spend time privately on the Sandringham Estate”.

The spokesman added: “Subject to the finalisation of the autumn programme, Her Majesty’s intention is to return to Windsor Castle in October and to resume the use of Buckingham Palace for selected audiences and engagements.

“These plans will be kept under review and will of course be subject to all relevant guidance and advice.”

Future arrangements for the 99-year-old duke are still being discussed.

It is not yet known whether Philip will remain at Sandringham when the Queen returns to Windsor, or whether he will join her at the castle where they spent the lockdown.

While the Queen is said to be determined to spend Christmas at Sandringham, it is also not known how the Rule of Six restricting gatherings will affect her plans if it is still in force during the festive season.

Last year, she was joined by around 30 family members, while thousands of wellwishers queued at Sandringham to see the Royal Family attend the Christmas Day church service.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named

An inquest has opened following a fatal accident on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss. Picture: Google

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Zack was her way of life’: family tributes to devoted mum, 18

Left, Lucy Humphries with her mum Lisa, and right, with her son Zack. Picture: Supplied by the family

Man airlifted to hospital after river hire boat incident

Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The hire boat involved was transferred to the yacht station after the incident, which took place one mile upstream near Clink Hill. Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Couple retires after combined 110 years in jewellery shops

Angela and Rodney Ellis, who have run Dipples jewellery shops in Norwich and Dereham for more than 50 years are stepping back to pass the business on to their children - making it a fifth generation family business. Pi ctures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Father stabbed five times during bout of play-wrestling, court hears

Dawid Michalewicz is standing trial at Ipswich Crown Court heard Picture: ARCHANT

Banham Poultry boss: ‘Our safety measures rival the best hospitals in the country’

The Banham Poultry factory in Attleborough has reopened following a coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Queen and Prince Philip return to Norfolk

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh are spending time together at Wood Farm, at Wolferton Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Fiona Hanson

Fresh bid for 30 homes after more space on site becomes available

People by the River Bure in Coltishall. Permission is being sought to build 30 new homes in the village. Picture: Archant