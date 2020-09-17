Queen and Prince Philip return to Norfolk

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh are spending time together at Wood Farm, at Wolferton Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Fiona Hanson PA Archive/PA Images

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have travelled to Norfolk after spending six weeks at Balmoral.

The entrance to Wood Farm, Wolferton. Picture: Ian Burt The entrance to Wood Farm, Wolferton. Picture: Ian Burt

Scotland is traditionally where the Queen enjoys her summer break but she has moved with Philip to Norfolk to spend time privately at a remote farmhouse on the Sandringham Estate.

The Queen, 94, normally stays at Sandringham during the Christmas and new year period, while the 99-year-old duke has spent much of his time at Wood Farm Cottage at Wolferton since retiring from official public duties in 2017.

The couple have chosen to stay at the secluded five-bedroom farmhouse, which overlooks the marshes and The Wash rather than Sandringham House.

It is close to part of the Royal Stud, where the Queen’s racehorses are bred and the Royal pigeon lofts.

Wood Farm at Wolferton is a remote retreat for the Queen and Prince Philip Picture: Google Wood Farm at Wolferton is a remote retreat for the Queen and Prince Philip Picture: Google

The head of state had travelled with Philip to Balmoral in early August.

The couple went ahead with their annual stay in the Highlands after spending the previous four months at their Berkshire residence at Windsor Castle, with a reduced household dubbed HMS Bubble.

A palace spokesman said last week that the Queen and Philip intended to move from Balmoral “to spend time privately on the Sandringham Estate”.

The spokesman added: “Subject to the finalisation of the autumn programme, Her Majesty’s intention is to return to Windsor Castle in October and to resume the use of Buckingham Palace for selected audiences and engagements.

“These plans will be kept under review and will of course be subject to all relevant guidance and advice.”

Future arrangements for the 99-year-old duke are still being discussed.

It is not yet known whether Philip will remain at Sandringham when the Queen returns to Windsor, or whether he will join her at the castle where they spent the lockdown.

While the Queen is said to be determined to spend Christmas at Sandringham, it is also not known how the Rule of Six restricting gatherings will affect her plans if it is still in force during the festive season.

Last year, she was joined by around 30 family members, while thousands of wellwishers queued at Sandringham to see the Royal Family attend the Christmas Day church service.