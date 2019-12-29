Search

Crowds turn out to see Queen and other royals at Sandringham service

PUBLISHED: 12:07 29 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:25 29 December 2019

Queen Elizabeth II arrives with the Countess of Wessex to attend a morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Queen Elizabeth II arrives with the Countess of Wessex to attend a morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The Queen and other members of the royal family have attended the Sunday morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate.

Prince Charles and Princess Anne arrive to attend a morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday December 29, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Queen. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA WirePrince Charles and Princess Anne arrive to attend a morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday December 29, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Queen. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The monarch - wearing a matching yellow hat and coat - was driven to the service with the Countess of Wessex, while other royals including Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Lady Louise Windsor and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence walked to the service.

Crowds turned out to catch a glimpse of the royals, who spend several weeks in Norfolk over Christmas and the new year.

Prince Charles could be seen sharing a joke with onlookers.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who was discharged from hospital on Christmas Eve, was at Sandringham but did not attend church.

Princess Anne, Prince Charles and Prince Edward arrive with Lady Louise Windsor and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence to attend a morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday December 29, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Queen. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA WirePrincess Anne, Prince Charles and Prince Edward arrive with Lady Louise Windsor and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence to attend a morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday December 29, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Queen. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

He had spent four nights at the King Edward VII Hospital in London to receive treatment for a "pre-existing condition".

On Christmas Day, four generations of the family had attended a church service, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte joining their parents for the first time.

Princess Anne, Prince Charles and Prince Edward arrive with Lady Louise Windsor and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence to attend a morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday December 29, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Queen. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA WirePrincess Anne, Prince Charles and Prince Edward arrive with Lady Louise Windsor and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence to attend a morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday December 29, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Queen. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Queen Elizabeth II arrives to attend a morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday December 29, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Queen. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA WireQueen Elizabeth II arrives to attend a morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday December 29, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Queen. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Prince Charles and Princess Anne arrive to attend a morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday December 29, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Queen. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA WirePrince Charles and Princess Anne arrive to attend a morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday December 29, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Queen. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Members of the public are searched by police officers as they arrive to see Queen Elizabeth II attend a morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday December 29, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Queen. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA WireMembers of the public are searched by police officers as they arrive to see Queen Elizabeth II attend a morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday December 29, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Queen. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Members of the public are searched by police officers as they arrive to see Queen Elizabeth II attend a morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday December 29, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Queen. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA WireMembers of the public are searched by police officers as they arrive to see Queen Elizabeth II attend a morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday December 29, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Queen. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Members of the public are searched by police officers as they arrive to see Queen Elizabeth II attend a morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday December 29, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Queen. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA WireMembers of the public are searched by police officers as they arrive to see Queen Elizabeth II attend a morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday December 29, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Queen. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

