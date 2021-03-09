Queen 'saddened' by Harry and Meghan allegations
The Queen has publicly responded to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's televised interview for the first time, saying she is "saddened" by the issues raised by the pair.
In a hugely controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Sussexes laid bare the full extent of their Royal lives, including allegations of racism within the family and ill-treatment from the national press.
And in a statement released by Buckingham Palace this afternoon, The Queen has addressed the situation publicly for the first time, describing the issues of race as "concerning" and adding that the pair and son Archie will "always be much-loved family members."
The statement reads: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.
"The issue raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.
"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members."
During the interview, which aired on ITV less than 24 hours after first being screened stateside, it was alleged that concerns had been raised from a family member over what tone Archie's skin would be.
While the Sussexes did not identify which members of the family had made these comments, it was made categorically clear that it was not either the Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh.
